The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

US puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners

USA puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners
USA puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners
Listening: US puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners

The United States Treasury Department has placed Switzerland on a watch list for currency and economic practices, along with eight other countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland and the eight other countries have a large trade surplus, according to a report by the US Treasury Department on the United States’ most important trading partners. The report was first reported by Swiss radio and television.

According to the report, Ireland and Switzerland are new additions to the list. Switzerland’s trade surplus with the US increased last year, according to the report. China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Germany are also listed.

The aim of the ministry is to take action against unfair currency practices. Last year, however, no major US trading partner manipulated the exchange rate of its currency against the US dollar in order to gain a competitive advantage in international trade.

More
1,000-franc note

More

Switzerland branded as currency manipulator by US

This content was published on The US has labeled Switzerland as a currency manipulator in what may be one the final broadsides by the Trump administration to international trading partners.

Read more: Switzerland branded as currency manipulator by US

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

More

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

This content was published on Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan. Five people were killed, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Platform X.

Read more: Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR