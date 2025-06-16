Swiss canton sets up a radicalisation prevention unit

Vaud sets up a radicalisation prevention unit Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss canton of Vaud is creating a Radicalisation Prevention Unit (UPRAD) to deal with the growing number of young people, particularly minors, affected by the problem.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vaud se dote d’une unité de prévention des radicalisations Original Read more: Vaud se dote d’une unité de prévention des radicalisations

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Headed by the current Prefect of Lausanne, Serge Terribilini, it could be up and running by 2026.

“Radicalisation is a very real and increasingly complex phenomenon. It is affecting younger and younger minors, particularly through social networks”, Vassilis Venizelos, state councillor in charge of the Department of the Environment, Youth and Security (DJES), told the media in Lausanne on Monday.

The new structure follows on from a “disengagement and reintegration” pilot project set up in 2018 in the canton, which resulted in 300 follow-ups on the ground.

It will continue the efforts of this scheme, which aims to “prevent family, school or professional breakdowns that could lead to acts of violence linked to ideological frames of reference”, according to the DJES.

More

More Swiss youth are becoming more radicalised, says survey This content was published on More young people in Switzerland between the age of 15 and 25 are adopting intolerant views. Read more: Swiss youth are becoming more radicalised, says survey

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.