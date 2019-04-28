This content was published on April 28, 2019 11:38 AM

(© Keystone / Christian Beutler)





Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.











17.3

The percentage of school-going Swiss children considered overweight or obese. A study revealed various factors that made a difference in the health of minors.





80

The oldest Swiss school abroad in South America is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The Colegio Suizo in Santiago, Chile was feted by a visit from Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis.





25

The percentage of Swiss girls born in 2017 that can expect to reach the ripe old age of 100. Swiss boys born that year can expect to live to 81.4 years compared to 85.4 years for girls.





78

The number of people banned from entering Switzerland in 2018 due to links to terror-related activities. Despite an almost 50% drop in numbers, the Federal Intelligence Service warned that there was no decline in the terror risk to Switzerland.





55 million

The amount in Swiss francs required to build new barracks for the Swiss guard in Vatican City. Former Swiss minister Doris Leuthard has been charged with fundraising for the building that is expected to be ready in 2023.





