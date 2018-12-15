A "Swissloop" high-speed transport prototype in Zurich; a similar European project is set to be tested in Switzerland from next year. (KEYSTONE/PATRICK HUERLIMANN)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

4.6 million

The number of vehicles in Switzerland, according to the Federal Statistical Office. With a population of around 8 million, this makes more than one car for every two inhabitants, and a hefty contribution to the environment; in 2016, transport (excluding international flights) accounted for 38% of Swiss carbon emissions.

Tuesday

2

Following a decision in Parliament, the question of cabinet ministers holding two (or more) passports was brought to a close, with politicians deciding that multiple nationalities is fine. The vote came after a debate last year in which some claimed that more than one nationality could lead to divided loyalties.

Wednesday

3

Terrorist gunman Cherif Chekatt killed three and injured 12 others when he opened fire at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday night. On Wednesday it emerged that he'd previously spent time in a Basel jail, and questions were raised about the efficiency of data sharing among European authorities.



Thursday

1,100

The speed, in kilometres per hour, at which the ‘hyperloop’ experimental transport system is designed to travel. This week, an industrial zone in the southern Swiss canton of Valais was chosen as the first European site to test a version of the system.

Friday

1/4

The proportion of Russian diplomats in Switzerland suspected of being spies. In the wake of alleged Russian attacks on the World Anti-Doping Agency in Lausanne and the Spiez chemical laboratory, Swiss authorities have stepped up security at the latter.

swissinfo.ch/dos

