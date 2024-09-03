Swiss company bankruptcies on the rise

A growing number of firms are going bust Keystone-SDA

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les faillites d’entreprises se multiplient en Suisse Original Read more: Les faillites d’entreprises se multiplient en Suisse

The number of Swiss bankruptcies continues at a higher pace than last year, while the number of new business start-ups fell in August.

The number of deletions from the commercial register last month rose by 7% year-on-year to 2,224, according to a Creditreform press release published on Tuesday.

In the first eight months of the year, this figure reached 21,866, an acceleration of 6.7%.

For the year as a whole, the organisation expects around 32,400 deletions from the commercial register, up 5.4% year-on-year and a third more than in 2004.

At the same time, new entries in the commercial register fell by 3.4% last month. Since the beginning of the year, they have totalled 35,210, a gain of 2%. By December, business start-ups should total 53,300, 3.2% more than in 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

