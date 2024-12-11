Mixed response to Swiss home office regulation proposal

The proposal by the House of Representative’s Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation provides for more freedom to work from home. Specifically, the maximum working hours range is to be increased from 14 to 17 hours and occasional work assignments on Sundays are to be permitted. The minimum rest period is also to be reduced from eleven to nine hours.
The bill is supported by the political centre and right wing, as well as the Swiss Employers’ Association. The Social Democrats and the Greens are against the proposal. The consultation ended on Tuesday.
The main argument of the proponents is the outdated labor law, which does not respond to the changing needs of the economy and society. The opponents are concerned about the psychological health of employees.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
