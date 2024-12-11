Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Mixed response to Swiss home office regulation proposal

Criticism from the left of the home office regulation proposal
Criticism from the left of the home office regulation proposal Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Mixed response to Swiss home office regulation proposal
Listening: Mixed response to Swiss home office regulation proposal

A proposal by a parliamentary committee for new regulations on working from home has met with majority approval. However, strong criticism and rejection come from the left-wing political camp.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The proposal by the House of Representative’s Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation provides for more freedom to work from home. Specifically, the maximum working hours range is to be increased from 14 to 17 hours and occasional work assignments on Sundays are to be permitted. The minimum rest period is also to be reduced from eleven to nine hours.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The bill is supported by the political centre and right wing, as well as the Swiss Employers’ Association. The Social Democrats and the Greens are against the proposal. The consultation ended on Tuesday.

The main argument of the proponents is the outdated labor law, which does not respond to the changing needs of the economy and society. The opponents are concerned about the psychological health of employees.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Banks seek fewer staff, fourth consecutive month of decline

More

Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

This content was published on Swiss banks sought fewer staff in November making it the fourth consecutive month of decline in job vacancies.

Read more: Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR