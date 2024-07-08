Hotel and catering industry: 2025 wage negotiations fail

Negotiations to adjust minimum wages in the Swiss hotel and catering industry by 2025 have failed. Trade unions are now taking the matter to an arbitration tribunal.

Despite a record year for the economy in 2023, the employers’ associations are not prepared to increase minimum wages, as Unia, Syna and the Hotel & Gastro Union jointly announced on Monday.

Never before have so many overnight stays been recorded, and forecasts for 2024 are also good, they added.

Many workers have been facing a loss of purchasing power for years, they added. Inflation, rising health insurance premiums and rent increases are common problems throughout Switzerland.

And the unions cited the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), according to which real wages in the hotel and catering industry have been falling since 2017.

