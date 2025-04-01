Increase in Swiss business start-ups in Q1

Increase in business start-ups in the 1st quarter Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The number of business start-ups in Switzerland accelerated in the first three months of the year, with entrepreneurs being particularly dynamic in Central Switzerland, Basel and Geneva.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Hausse des créations d’entreprises au 1er trimestre Original Read more: Hausse des créations d’entreprises au 1er trimestre

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In all, some 13,983 companies were founded in the first quarter, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year, according to a survey published on Monday by the IFJ Institute of Entrepreneurs and PostFinance Bank. A jump of 40.9% was seen in canton Obwalden and 32.4% in neighbouring Nidwalden.

Appenzell Inner Rhodes (+44.8%), Schaffhausen (+28.3%), Zug (+21.2%) and Geneva (+19.2%) also posted strong growth rates. In contrast, business start-ups collapsed in Uri (-27.9%), Glarus (-18.8%) and Jura (-11.2%).

+ Start-ups, failures and funding: the Swiss company landscape

The most dynamic sectors over the past three months include consultancy firms, craftsmen and real estate.

To explain this positive trend, the authors of the study cite “personal reasons”. “Financial objectives are not the key factor, but rather the desire to be more independent and to achieve personal goals,” they added.

Many entrepreneurs also start up part-time, giving them greater flexibility during the start-up period.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.