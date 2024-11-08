More than 400,000 cross-border commuters now work in Switzerland

Over 400,000 cross-border commuters now work in Switzerland

The number of cross-border commuters working in Switzerland has risen by 2.4% over the past year.

Around 403,000 people with a G permit were working in Switzerland at the end of September, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

More than half of all cross-border commuters were resident in France (around 57%). Large proportions also lived in Italy (23%) and Germany (around 16%), the FSO said on Friday.

The FSO also noted a significant increase over the past five years. While there were 339,000 cross-border commuters in the third quarter of 2019, the figure was almost 19% higher in the third quarter of 2024.

