Salaries of Swiss public sector CEOs continue to rise

Postfinance's CEO was the public sector's top earner. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Nine heads of companies and institutions close to the government earned more than half a million francs last year. That is one person more than in the previous year. Postfinance CEO Hansruedi Köng received the most – not including occupational pension contributions.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

In his last year as CEO of Postfinance, Köng received around CHF835,000 ($936,000) – around CHF8,000 more than in the previous year. Including employer contributions for social insurance and occupational benefits, his remuneration amounted to just under one million francs. This is according to the Federal Council’s Executive Salary Report 2023, published on Friday.

+ Read more: CEO pay: can Switzerland compete with the US?

As in the previous year, Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo was in second place in the salary rankings with a salary of around CHF825,000, followed in third place by Federal Railways CEO Vincent Ducrot with around CHF776,000. Cirillo and Ducrot received a total salary – including employer contributions for social insurance and occupational benefits – of over one million francs.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe