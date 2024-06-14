Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Salaries of Swiss public sector CEOs continue to rise

Signs for Swiss corporations Die Post and Postfinance are displayed on a building.
Postfinance's CEO was the public sector's top earner. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Nine heads of companies and institutions close to the government earned more than half a million francs last year. That is one person more than in the previous year. Postfinance CEO Hansruedi Köng received the most – not including occupational pension contributions.  

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In his last year as CEO of Postfinance, Köng received around CHF835,000 ($936,000) – around CHF8,000 more than in the previous year. Including employer contributions for social insurance and occupational benefits, his remuneration amounted to just under one million francs. This is according to the Federal Council’s Executive Salary Report 2023, published on Friday.  

+ Read more: CEO pay: can Switzerland compete with the US?

As in the previous year, Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo was in second place in the salary rankings with a salary of around CHF825,000, followed in third place by Federal Railways CEO Vincent Ducrot with around CHF776,000. Cirillo and Ducrot received a total salary – including employer contributions for social insurance and occupational benefits – of over one million francs.  

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR