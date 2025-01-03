Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss employers reluctant to give staff pay rises

Swiss employers reluctant to give their employees raises
Swiss employers reluctant to give their employees raises Keystone-SDA
Swiss employers reluctant to give staff pay rises
Listening: Swiss employers reluctant to give staff pay rises

Most Swiss employers are reluctant to spontaneously give their employees a salary hike, according to a survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Only 34% of employees received a raise without having to ask for one in 2024.

A third of employees asked for nothing, and therefore got nothing, while 14% had their request for a raise turned down, says the recruitment firm in a press release. And 11% had to change employer to obtain a better salary.

Stagnating incomes have an impact on employee satisfaction. Only 4% of those surveyed said they were “very satisfied” with their current remuneration, while 36% were “dissatisfied” with their salary, judged to be below their expectations.

Nearly half of employees surveyed plan to change jobs if they don’t get a raise by 2025. And almost three quarters of them expect to get a raise this year.

As for employers, 51% think that their employees are satisfied with their salary, while 30% are convinced of the opposite. Some 74% say they will give their employees a raise in 2025.

Robert Walters contacted 16,750 people based in Switzerland to carry out its survey.

Translated from Germany by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

