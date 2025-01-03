Swiss employers reluctant to give staff pay rises

Most Swiss employers are reluctant to spontaneously give their employees a salary hike, according to a survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters.

Only 34% of employees received a raise without having to ask for one in 2024.

A third of employees asked for nothing, and therefore got nothing, while 14% had their request for a raise turned down, says the recruitment firm in a press release. And 11% had to change employer to obtain a better salary.

Stagnating incomes have an impact on employee satisfaction. Only 4% of those surveyed said they were “very satisfied” with their current remuneration, while 36% were “dissatisfied” with their salary, judged to be below their expectations.

Nearly half of employees surveyed plan to change jobs if they don’t get a raise by 2025. And almost three quarters of them expect to get a raise this year.

As for employers, 51% think that their employees are satisfied with their salary, while 30% are convinced of the opposite. Some 74% say they will give their employees a raise in 2025.

Robert Walters contacted 16,750 people based in Switzerland to carry out its survey.

