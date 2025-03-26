The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Workplace Switzerland

Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland

Twint is confirmed as the company with the best reputation in Switzerland
Twint is confirmed as the company with the best reputation in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland
Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland

The Twint payment app is highly regarded by the Swiss population.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to a consumer survey, the company that runs it (Twint AG, Zurich) is the company with the best reputation. It is closely followed by crisp producer Zweifel and herbal candy manufacturer Ricola.

“Twint is seen as the absolute top company,” market research company NIQ GfK pointed out on Tuesday. Its app stands out positively for better service than other companies in the industry. Twint came first last year and Zweifel also confirmed its position, while in third place Ricola edged out Migros, now fourth. Lindt & Sprüngli, Coop, Digitec Galaxus, the cantonal banks as a whole, the Swiss Federal Railways and Geberit follow.

+ Three Swiss brands among world’s 100 most valuable firms

Among non-profit organisations, Rega defended its top position for the eighth consecutive time. In second place is the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation, followed by the Swiss Red Cross.

The survey, which was conducted in cooperation with the NielsenIQ company, looked at 50 of the largest Swiss companies and 20 of the best-known non-profit organisations. The results are based on 3,800 interviews conducted throughout Switzerland between mid-January and mid-February.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

