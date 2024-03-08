Zurich Airport to start runway extensions earliest in 2030

Officials at Zurich Airport want to remain in dialogue with the public following the positive vote on runway extensions. Discussions prior to the vote had shown that the airport needs to address certain areas.

In particular, the delay situation after 11pm needs to be improved, said airport CEO Lukas Brosi on Friday at the presentation of the 2023 annual results.

As expected, Brosi was pleased with the outcome of last Sunday’s vote. The question of whether to extend two of the three runways at the airport had developed into a fundamental yes or no debate. However, the advantages have been recognised, said the airport CEO, who spoke of a broad consensus, given that only one district was opposed.

According to Brosi, Zurich Airport will now prepare the application for planning permission and submit it to the federal government. As the company expects the process to take long time, it does not expect construction to begin until 2030 at the earliest.

Runway 28 will be extended by 400 metres to the west to a new total length of 2,900 metres and runway 32 by 280 metres to the north to a new length of 3,580 metres. Zurich voters approved the proposal on Sunday with a 61.7% majority.

