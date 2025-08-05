The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss president travels to Washington in bid to ease tariffs

Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travelling to Washington
Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travelling to Washington Keystone-SDA
Swiss president travels to Washington in bid to ease tariffs
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin are travelling to Washington on Tuesday. According to the government, the aim is to facilitate short-term meetings with US authorities and talks on improving Switzerland’s customs situation.

Keystone-SDA

A small delegation, including the State Secretary for Economic Affairs (Seco), Helene Budliger Artieda, and Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary for International Financial Matters (SIF), will accompany the two members of the national government, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) announced.

The aim is to “present the US with a more attractive offer in order to reduce the level of additional tariffs for Swiss exports while taking into account the concerns of the US”. The federal government will communicate as soon as there are any relevant developments for the public, it added.

At its extraordinary meeting on Monday, the Swiss government reaffirmed its intention to continue talks with the US on the tariff situation.

