The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace

Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland

Nestlé puts an end to the Nutri-Score for products sold in Switzerland
Nestlé puts an end to the Nutri-Score for products sold in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland
Listening: Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland

Nestlé plans to phase out its Nutri-Score nutrition labelling system on products sold in Switzerland. The food giant claims it is almost the last company in the country to use it.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Nestlé has decided to gradually withdraw the Nutri-Score from its local brands Cailler, Thomy, Leisi, Incarom, Chokito, Henniez, Nestea and Romanette,” it says. This is a decision that “applies only to these brands sold exclusively on the Swiss market”, according to an article on the Vevey-based food giant’s website, which was reported by Blick. A Nestlé Switzerland spokesperson confirmed to the AWP news agency that the publication was posted online on Friday.

The company said that “the withdrawal of the Nutri-Score from Nestlé’s local brands in Switzerland will be carried out gradually to avoid wasting packaging. It will be carried out brand by brand, from mid-2025 until the end of 2026”.

More

On the other hand, other Nestlé brands bearing one of the five letters from A to E and one of the colours ranging from green – the healthiest – to red – the least healthy – which “are sold in several markets, including Switzerland, will continue to display the label”.

Explaining its decision, Nestlé said: “This nutritional labelling has not had the hoped-for roll-out here in Switzerland: a number of companies never took part, major players pulled out, political support waned, and the result is that today we are practically the only ones still carrying the Nutri-Score in the product categories in which we are present”.

Migros and Emmi withdraw

In May 2024, Migros announced that it was gradually withdrawing the labelling from its products. For the Swiss supermarket chain, the Nutri-Score was still “too little known”, while incorporating it into packaging “requires a lot of effort”. Shortly afterwards, Lucerne-based milk processor Emmi also dropped the scheme from its Caffè Latte range.

More

Nestlé also deplores “the drop in political support in our country” for this system, which is supposed to enable consumers to “compare the nutritional value of products within the same category”, in order to “help them make more informed choices”.

The company will be adding QR codes containing “even more detailed information” to its packaging. At the same time, it “remains committed to supporting and implementing the Nutri-Score for eligible products across Europe”, where it is affixed to “thousands of products”, it said.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Fewer coaches stop in Lucerne city centre due to charges

More

Lucerne coach tax puts brakes on tourist influx

This content was published on The number of tourist coaches stopping at Schwanenplatz in the centre of Lucerne was down by two-thirds in April, compared to the same month last year.

Read more: Lucerne coach tax puts brakes on tourist influx

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR