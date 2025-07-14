The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Debate
Food supply chains

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption. Some countries have invested in strategic food reserves to help cushion the blow – at least for a short period of time.

How do you cope with food shortages and high prices?

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Anonymous
Anonymous

Buffer stocks against agricultural vicissitudes makes sense. I am observing spiraling prices in coffee beans. Staple diet ingredients need to be closely monitored to rein in inflation. The article has discussed these issues very well.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR