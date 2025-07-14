Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?
The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption. Some countries have invested in strategic food reserves to help cushion the blow – at least for a short period of time.
How do you cope with food shortages and high prices?
More
Does your country have enough food reserves to withstand a crisis?
Buffer stocks against agricultural vicissitudes makes sense. I am observing spiraling prices in coffee beans. Staple diet ingredients need to be closely monitored to rein in inflation. The article has discussed these issues very well.
Join the conversation!