Swiss hotel industry on track to break 2024 record for overnight stays

The momentum of tourism in Switzerland continued in June with a new increase in overnight stays. At the half-year mark, the hotel industry is on track to break the record set in 2024.

According to figures released today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), overnight stays in June rose year-on-year by 1.8% to 4.15 million. This is not a surprise, as estimates published in recent weeks had already anticipated such a trend.

The percentage increase was particularly pronounced in the case of Swiss guests, who posted +3.0% to 1.89 million nights. For their part, foreign guests recorded an increase of 0.9% to 2.26 million compared to June 2024.

In detail, the most numerous tourists were Americans (477,411), ahead of Germans (353,943) and Brits (149,727). The French (110,322) and Italians (66,157) completed the top five.

At the regional level, Ticino recorded 284,623 overnight stays in June, i.e. an increase of 4.2% on an annual basis. The strongest growth, however, was in Graubünden (+11.8% to 387,286). A positive trend can be observed for all areas under consideration, except for the Zurich, Bern and Geneva regions.

So far, with the exception of February (-2.8%), the Swiss hotel industry has recorded an increase in overnight stays in every month in 2025: in January by 3.5%, in March by 0.3%, in April by 4.4% and in May by 1.7%.

Overall, tourists from abroad contributed 10.4 million nights in the first half of the year, a growth of 3.0%. Domestic demand (10.0 million), on the other hand, fell slightly (-0.3%) in the twelve-month comparison.

Looking at the first six months, overnight stays (20.4 million) grew by 1.4% compared to the same period in 2024. There is therefore every chance of surpassing last year’s record of 42.8 million overnight stays.

