As an official national language, Romansh also has regional media channels (based in Chur, canton Graubünden). (Keystone)

Eighty years ago, 92 percent of Swiss voters approved the recognition of Romansh as the country’s fourth official language. On the occasion of this anniversary, the language’s lobby association has called for a widening of its official territory.



Speaking to media in Bern on Monday on the eve of the vote’s anniversary, Johannes Flury of the Lia Rumantscha association said that the whole of Switzerland should henceforth be recognised as the official territory of the language, rather than only in its home region in the east.



The reason for the call is the language’s ongoing decline: while Romansh grows in reputation and popularity, it is dying out in reality. The canton Graubünden dialect is spoken by just 0.5 percent of the Swiss population, and has been classified as at risk by UNESCO.



Fluri says that as one-third of the Romansh-speaking population now lives outside canton Graubünden – especially in large Swiss cities where they have moved to find employment – education and training in the language should be offered across the whole country.



The federal government should make a larger effort to promote a truly quadrilingual Switzerland, he told media, and should provide more funding to encourage ‘diaspora’ Romansh speakers to cultivate and pass on their tongue.



Flury also called for more recognition in official instants such as the courts system: every Romansh-speaker should be able to contact the Federal Supreme Court in this language, he said, regardless of their place of residence.



The Romansh language Romansh, spoken in the south-eastern canton of Graubünden, is descended from Latin, the common parent of all the Romance languages.

The most widely spoken are Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian and Romanian. Smaller Romance languages include Catalan, Galician, Lombard, Piedmontese, Napolitan, Sardinian, Occitan and Corsican.

Romansh is spoken in a number of different areas in the southeastern canton of Graubünden. Its nearest relatives outside Switzerland are Friulian and Ladin (spoken in northeastern Italy).

Romansh is divided into five written dialects or “idioms”, each with its own sub-dialects. The first written documents were produced in the Engadine in the 16th century.

Romansh has been recognised as a Swiss national language since 1938. Since 1996, the official administrative form of Romansh has been an artificially created version, Rumantsch Grischun, which has been in existence since 1980. The idiom with the greatest number of speakers is Sursilvan, spoken in the area along the Anterior Rhine (Vorderrhein) from its source near the Oberalp pass.

According to Lia Rumantscha, around 60,000 people can hold a conversation in Romansh. end of infobox

SDA-ATS/dos, with input from Sibilla Bondolfi

