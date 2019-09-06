Some parts of the Alps have snow all year round (Keystone / Alexandra Wey)

Snow has arrived in Switzerland, with places in the Alps reporting snowfall down to 1,400 metres. Some passes and routes have been disrupted.

The most snow fell in the Gotthard region, according to SRF Meteo, the German-language national broadcaster’s weather service.

Snowfall in the mountains in early September is quite normal, said Sabine Balmer from SRF Meteo. It can even snow down to 1,500 metres during July and August. But such early snow has become increasingly rare in recent years, she added.

Up to half a metre of snow fell above 2,000 metres elevation, whereas lower down, the Alpine resorts of Andermatt and Sedrun were covered in white on Friday morning.

In the Surselva region it also snowed temporarily down to the valley.

Some mountain passes were disruptedexternal link Friday morning due to the snow, including the Nufenen pass in southern Switzerland, the Susten, Furka and Grimsel passes in central Switzerland, and the San Bernadino which links eastern Switzerland and Ticino.

Italian-speaking Ticino had to contend with strong rainfall and stormy conditions on Thursday. These conditions have reached into parts of southeastern Graubünden, and French-speaking Valais, SRF reports. Several roads are closed due to the risk of landslides.

