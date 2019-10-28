This content was published on October 28, 2019 2:03 PM

It's about winning minutes and seconds according to the railway management. (© Keystone/Christian Beutler)

The national railway operator has promised to improve its punctuality record despite a shortage of engine drivers and rolling stock.



Faced with increasing complaints about delays and insufficient seating capacities, the management of the state-run Swiss Federal Railwaysexternal link said on Monday that it would aim to improve customer information and ease rules for departing trains in stations.



The managers said trains in Switzerland were among the most punctual in a European comparison, but that the system was often stretched to its limits.



It’s not always easy to find the right balance between customer demands and safety, but “for the Federal Railways, safety is first,” chief executive officer Andreas Meyer told a news conference.



Over the past few years, the state-run railways have been plagued by a delay in the delivery of new double-decker trains, building projects and maintenance work of the rail network, as well as accidents, including the death earlier this year of a conductor trapped in a train door.



Observers say the Federal Railways is seen as a symbol of Swiss values, including punctuality and reliability.



