This content was published on December 3, 2019 8:44 AM

State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl said Switzerland ministry takes its responsibilities to its staff very seriously

(Keystone)

State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl has summoned to Bern the Sri Lankan ambassador to Switzerland based in Berlin, Karunasena Hettiarachchi. This follows an incident concerning an employee of the Swiss embassy in Colombo.

Baeriswyl confirmed at the meeting on Monday that Switzerland supported measures to investigate and settle the matter by due process of law. However, the employee concerned still cannot be questioned on health grounds, the foreign ministry said in a statementexternal link.

The foreign ministry said that on November 25 a local employee at the Swiss embassy in Colombo was detained on the street and threatened by unidentified men to force her to disclose “embassy-related information”.

The embassy reported the incident to the Sri Lankan authorities, calling for a swift and thorough investigation.

Baeriswyl emphasised to the Sri Lankan ambassador that while Switzerland had no interest in delaying investigations by the Sri Lankan authorities, the foreign ministry takes its responsibilities to its staff very seriously.

Doubts

In conveying this message, Baeriswyl was responding to a statementexternal link issued by the Sri Lankan foreign ministry on Sunday, which questioned the embassy’s presentation of the facts.

According to that statement, “the sequence of events and timeline of the alleged incident, as formally presented by the Swiss Mission on behalf of the alleged victim to the CID, did not in any way correspond with the actual movements of the alleged victim on that date, as borne out by witness interviews and technical evidence, including Uber records, CCTV footage, telephone records and the GPS data”.

Baeriswyl asked Hettiarachchi to explain the purported evidence against the events described by the embassy, which the Sri Lankan foreign ministry had alluded to.





Investigation Kidnapped Swiss embassy worker in Sri Lanka still unfit for questioning The employee, who was temporarily abducted and threatened by unknown men on Monday, is still unavailable for questioning. This content was published on November 30, 2019 11:02 AM

Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram