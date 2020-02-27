This content was published on February 27, 2020 2:35 PM

Some 15.5% of households are run by single parents according to the latest stats. (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

New statistics reveal that there are now two times more single-parent households in Switzerland than in 1970, the vast majority of which are run by single mothers.



According to figures published by the Federal Office of Statisticsexternal link on Thursday, in 2018 around 72% of the 1.2 million households in Switzerland were managed by married couples with children.

The second most common family structure was a single-parent household at 15.5%. Some 143,000 single-parent households were managed by mothers with children under 25 years old compared to 28,800 by fathers.

Couples with consensual unions are the third most common family form (6.5%). Same-sex couples are still a small minority (0.1%). At the end of January, the government announced it was in favour of a proposal to give homosexual couples the right to marry quickly.

However, it said the topic of medically assisted procreation should be addressed at a later stage.

Homeownership stats



The Federal Office of Statisticsexternal link also released new figures on homeownership which found that nearly half of Swiss residents own a property. However, there are big differences between cantons.



Italian-speaking Ticino in the south, known as a retirement canton, boasts the largest percentage of homeowners with around 70% of the population owning a home. Among the seven major regions, greater Zurich and Geneva sport the lowest rates at 43.9% and 44.4%, respectively.



The homeownership rate is slightly lower, with about 38% of properties occupied by owners throughout Switzerland. In canton Valais, which has a strong tradition of home ownership, the ratio is highest with 57.3% of properties occupied by owners. In contrast, Basel City and Geneva have home ownership rates around 20%.

Between 1990 and 2005, the percentage of owner-occupiers increased from 30% to 36% but has been fairly stable since 2010. Residents over 65 years old are among the most frequent homeowners at about 48%.

Keystone-SDA/jdp

