Switzerland will start easing its coronavirus lockdown from April 27, allowing businesses like hairdressers and garden centres to re-open their doors. Children should be able to return to compulsory schooling from May 11.

From June 8, higher education establishments, museums, zoos and libraries will be open once again, providing there is no resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Thursday the government announcedexternal link its three-phase plan for restoring Switzerland to normality during a crisis that has claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Hospitals will also be allowed to conduct non-urgent procedures from April 27 along with a lifting of restrictions of doctors’ and dental practices.

Schools and non-essential businesses have been forced to close their doors since March 23, a measure that was later extended until April 26.





