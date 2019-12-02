This content was published on December 2, 2019 11:23 AM

Born in Basel in 1981, Roger Federer has won more Grand Slam men’s singles titles than any tennis player. (Swissmint)

Swissmint is dedicating a commemorative coin to Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer – the first living person to receive the honour.

On Sunday, Swissmint confirmed that it is celebrating Federer with a 20-franc silver coin, which will have an issue date of January 23, 2020. It plans to release a second coin with a different design – the “Roger Federer” 50-franc gold coin – in May.

In a statement, the government said Federer is the best-known Swiss person both on and off the court. In addition to his countless tennis records, including the most grand slam men’s singles titles, he also runs a charitable foundation for children in southern Africa and was the first Swiss UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Above all, Swissmintexternal link writes, Federer is “the perfect ambassador for Switzerland. He has a unique way of embodying likeability, down-to-earthness, success and eloquence”.

Anticipating high demand for the coin, Swissmint has launched for the first time a pre-sale of an “uncirculated quality” of the coin. Federer fans can purchase the uncirculated coin for CHF30 ($30) from December 2-19 through the Swissmint website. Proof-quality coins will only be available from the issue date onwards.

Swissmint has occasionally introduced commemorative coins celebrating Swiss historical events, people and organisations. In 2019, commemorative coins were dedicated to the Apollo 11 moon landing and the centenary of the Circus Knie.



