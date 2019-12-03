This content was published on December 3, 2019 11:51 AM

Nathalie Yamb said she had been deported for 'activities incompatible with the national interest'

(Twitter/Nathalie Yamb)

Côte d’Ivoire has expelled Nathalie Yamb, a member of the opposition party Lider, and deported her to Switzerland. A month ago she criticised the government of the West African country at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

The political activist, who has a Swiss mother and Cameroonian father, has lived in Côte d’Ivoire for years and advises the politician and presidential candidate Mamadou Koulibaly.

Yamb tweeted on Monday that she had been deported to Switzerland for “activities incompatible with the national interest”. Above a photo taken on a plane, she wrote: “History will prove us right. The fight continues.”

yamb tweet Yamb tweet Expulsée vers la Suisse pour activités incompatibles avec l’intérêt national. On dirait que Yvette et Rachel ne partagent pas cette opinion de TonTon. Ils font leur travail. Nous faisons le notre. L’histoire nous donnera raison. La lutte continue #EffetSochi pic.twitter.com/EkZjITQT7Q — Nathalie Yamb (@Nath_Yamb) December 2, 2019

According to the deportation decision taken by the interior minister, Yamb is said to have undertaken political activities that are prohibited by her status as a foreigner.

Criticism of colonialism

Koulibaly criticised that his adviser had been deported without trial. What’s more, he said, foreigners are not banned from being politically active in Côte d’Ivoire – they just can’t preside over a political movement.

At the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi at the end of October, Yamb was critical of France’s presence in Africa and the government of Côte d’Ivoire.

“France continues to regard the African continent as its property,” she said, adding that under the pretext of defence agreements the French military bases serve to plunder resources, maintain rebellions, train terrorists and keep dictators in power.



