(© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

Around 1,000 young people have applied for Swiss citizenship since the law changed one year ago to ease naturalisation rules for third-generation immigrants.

Around 25,000 young people aged 9 to 25 are in theory eligible for a Swiss passport, since changes to the law entered into force on February 15, 2018. The new facilitated procedure for this special category of applicants is now done directly with the federal authorities, making it simpler and cheaper (see explanation below).

However, one year on the number of applicants remains low. The Federal Migration Commission reported on Tuesdayexternal link that 1,065 young third-generation immigrants had applied for a passport and 309 cases had been approved.

Some 80% of applicants were from four countries: Italy, Turkey, Kosovo and Spain. Around 55% of the applications were made by nationals from the European Union or the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), and 72% of those naturalised were EU/EFTA nationals.



Two-thirds of applications were from six cantons - Aargau, St Gallen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Basel and Bern. French-speaking cantons were all below the Swiss average for the number of applications.



+ Read about the vote that eased citizenship rules for third-generation immigrants



Sybille Siegwart, spokesperson for the Federal Migration Commission, admitted there had not been many applications but said 1,000 was "positive". According to a study cited by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), in the next ten years, 2,300 young people per year could take advantage of facilitated naturalization.



The Migration Commission said one "stumbling block" for many candidates had been trying to prove that one of their parents had attended compulsory school in Switzerland for five years, a requirement of the new law. This is complicated by the fact that most migrants at the time arrived in Switzerland as seasonal workers and only attended compulsory school for a few years before starting vocational training, explained the commission.

It therefore recommends that the professional training followed by migrants’ parents be also considered as proof of integration and that the law should be adapted accordingly.



Application procedure

Normal procedure in Switzerland is that non-nationals must have spent ten years in the country before applying for citizenship, after which must apply to their local commune and sit for language tests and interviews to prove integration.

The new naturalisation rules for third-generation immigrants are supposed to simplify the procedure, which is now done directly with the federal authorities. The following conditions apply: they must have been born in the country, hold a C permit, have gone to school in Switzerland for five years, one parent must have gone to school in Switzerland for five years and a grandparent must have been born in the country or lived in Switzerland legally for at least six years.



The maximum age for applying through this facilitated channel is 25, to ensure candidates do not wait longer to shirk military service.

As with the standard procedure, candidates are expected to be well-integrated into their communities and to respect the values of the Swiss constitution.



Keystone SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.