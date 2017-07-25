Nouvo A man and an ox By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="A man and an ox" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43358094' width='640' height='360' name='A man and an ox'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 25, 2017 5:11 PMJul 25, 2017 - 17:11 He used to be a biologist. But his new job is delivering artisanal beer with his ox, Léo.