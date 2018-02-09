Nouvo A Swiss president, speaking out for refugees By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="A Swiss president, speaking out for refugees" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43889136' width='640' height='360' name='A Swiss president, speaking out for refugees'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on February 9, 2018 4:54 PMFeb 9, 2018 - 16:54 Alain Berset has visited Bangladesh to speak out for Rohingya refugees and to promise millions of Swiss francs to help. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!