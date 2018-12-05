Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

nouvo Bye-bye old house

A 300-year-old house has just been torn down in the small village of Vals. The owner had just received the permit to build a new house on that spot. But a cantonal procedure to put the old house under protection was still ongoing.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters