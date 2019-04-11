Lauriane is 20 and dreams of becoming a hairdresser, although she has Down’s syndrome. After going to a regular school, she’s now been accepted for an apprenticeship as a hairdresser’s assistant. Her personality and motivation have been key in moving her closer to her goal.
Inclusive life, happy lifeBy Céline Stegmüller
