This content was published on January 20, 2018 10:30 AM Jan 20, 2018 - 10:30

Even in Switzerland there are people who leave school without having mastered reading and writing. Everyday life as an adult quickly becomes very difficult. Three people told us their stories and how they’re trying to learn these basic skills.

