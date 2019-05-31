This content was published on May 31, 2019 2:46 PM

The relationship between young people and politics? It’s complicated. But for some the passion still burns. In our new series 'Politics, j'adore!' we’ll introduce you to two young politicians, who want to blaze a trail through Swiss politics.



