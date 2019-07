Stefan Meierhans has a job that doesn't exist elsewhere. For more than 10 years he has been keeping an eye on Swiss prices, to make sure they're fair and honest. One of his big fights is making public transport more attractive than individual transport by car. All in all, young people are one of his main focus groups, because they're more vulnerable when it comes to debts.

