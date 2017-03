Mar 5, 2017 - 10:00

Michel Simonet has been devoted to cleaning the streets of Fribourg for 30 years. He has written a book about his experiences, thoughts and observations, which has now been published in German. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

“Mit Besen und Rose” (With a broom and a rose) is a homage to the street cleaner’s profession, calling on the reader to look more closely at everyday occurrences and to find the joy in the simple, yet beautiful things in life.