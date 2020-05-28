This content was published on May 28, 2020 4:40 PM

ICRC workers distribute aid material in an Ivory Coast prison during the coronavirus pandemic. (Keystone / Legnan Koula)

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has called for CHF3.1 billion ($3.2 billion) in extra funding to help vulnerable communities cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

National Red Cross and Red Crescent societies are coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide relief “at the intersection of the pandemic, armed conflict and violence”, the Geneva-based organisation said in a statementexternal link on Thursday. The money is needed to reinforce healthcare and sanitation, improve prison conditions, provide mental health support and help people bury victims of the pandemic.

Front-line aid workers need to implement measures to control infections and detect people who have caught the disease, the ICRC added.

Another concern is protecting doctors, nurses, pathologists and morticians in conflict and disaster zones and refugee camps.

The families of Covid-19 victims also need support. “A failure to adequately plan for mass-casualty situations risks people being buried in mass graves, causing suffering to families who may not know where their relatives are buried,” the statement read.

Launching the appeal, ICRC director-general Robert Mardini said: “This pandemic is creating crisis-level needs that will endure long into the future, whether for mental health support, conflict zone medical aid or livelihood assistance.”

swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains