你如何看待“大幅延长人类寿命”这一理念？
我们出生时继承的基因决定了我们独特（个体）的生命历程。 我们唯一能控制的是表观遗传学--我们选择（或不选择）的生活方式会直接影响 "生活质量 "或 "健康寿命"。 对于所有凡人来说，终点都是一样的。 雷帕霉素似乎有可能有助于延长健康寿命。 然而，"意外后果 "的发生率相对较低，这通常是任何新药或新疗法都会出现的情况。在这里，适当的谨慎是必不可少的："移动部件 "实在太多了。 是的，人工智能会发现更多类似雷帕霉素的候选药物，但难以克服的挑战始终存在于 "个人层面"，存在着数量不确定的不可改变的变量。
The genes we inherit at birth determine our unique (individual) journey through life. The only control we have is epigenetic - the lifestyle choices we make (or not) can directly influence "quality of life" or "healthspan". For all mortal humans, the endpoint is the same.__There is no single "magic bullet". Rapamycin appears to have potential to contribute to to healthspan. However, there will always be a relatively low occurrence of "unintended consequences" - normally observed with any new drug or therapeutic. Due caution is essential here: the are just so many "moving parts". And yes, AI will identify more rapamycin-like candidates, but the insurmountable challenge will always be at the 'personal level' with an indeterminate number of immutable variables.
我是一名意大利医生，即将在卢加诺执业。 我一直从事预防保健工作，我深信医学的巨大进步只是延长了人们的寿命，而不是改善了寿命。 因此，如果不只是为了商业目的，真正的目标是预防使人衰老（而不是死亡）的疾病：运动、健康的食物和照顾人的微生物群。
Sono un medico italiano che a breve eserciterà anche a Lugano. Da sempre mi occupo di prevenzione sanitaria e sono convinta che i grandi progressi fatti dalla medicina abbiano solo prolungato la durata della vita non l' abbiano migliorata. Quindi il vero traguardo , quando non sia fatto solo per scopi commerciali , è la prevenzione delle malattie che fanno invecchiare( piu che morire) . movimento , cibo sano , cura del proprio microbiota.
我个人认为，生活质量而非数量非常重要。以健康、独立和安详的自然方式进入老年是一个非常好的目标。我不赞成强行延长寿命，也不赞成把生命的很长一部分献给老年生活。此外，这又有什么意义呢？现在存在人口过剩的问题，将来没有资源供每个人使用，地球被开发、污染、被水泥覆盖、被玷污......__最好把这个地方留给新的一代，希望他们更清楚，而不是想着延长生命。
Personalmente, ritengo che sia molto importante la qualità della vita e non la quantità. Arrivare in modo naturale ad avere un'età avanzata in salute, autonomia e serenità è un ottimo obiettivo. Non sono d'accordo con un prolungamento forzato e una lunga parte della vita dedicata alla vecchiaia. Inoltre, a che pro? C'è un problema di sovrappopolazione, in futuro non ci saranno risorse per tutti, il pianeta è sfruttato, inquinato, cementificato, deturpato...__Meglio lasciare il posto alle nuove generazioni, sperando che sappiano fare di meglio che pensare a prolungare la vita.
如果我们生活在一定程度的舒适中，除了特殊情况（疾病、痛苦等....），我认为人类希望尽可能长寿是合理的。___最大的问题是，人类希望如何达到目前被认为是极端的年龄，以及在治疗和努力方面付出多大的代价。____ 当然，医学、技术和艰巨任务的机械化已经使延长预期寿命成为可能。有待观察的是，这些 "老人 "希望拥有怎样的生活，他们希望赋予生活怎样的意义.......。
Si l'on vit dans un certain confort et sauf cas particuliers (maladie, souffrance, ...etc....), je pense qu'il est légitime pour l'être humain de vouloir vivre le plus longtemps possible.__La grande question est de savoir comment et au prix de quels traitements et efforts, l'humain veut arriver à un âge considéré actuellement comme extrême.____Bien sûr la médecine, la technologie, la mécanisation des tâches pénibles ont permis d'élever l'espérance de vie. __A présent reste à savoir quelle vie voudront avoir tous ces "vieux" et quel sens ils souhaitent lui donner.......
我认为，延长生命是一件好事，只要这种长寿是为了善，如果我们延长独裁者或杀人犯的生命，我认为这不是最好的事情。
Credo che prolungare la durata della vita sia una cosa buona purché questa longevità sia spesa per il Bene,se prolunghiamo la vita di un dittatore o di un assassino non credo sia la cosa migliore.
延长生命就是占用别人的时间、别人的食物，只给别人留下残羹剩饭。如果我们假装这样，我们都会成为独裁者。以及不明智的老人。
Prolongar la vida es tomar el tiempo de los demás . sus alimentos y solo dejarles los restos. Si pretendemos eso todos seremos unos dictadores. Además de unos viejos poco sabios.
时间可以更长，但前提是要快乐地度过更长的时间。 遗憾的是，很多人会因为抑郁或没有社交生活而选择结束自己的生命。
Longer yes, but only if it is a happy longer time. Sadly many will choose to end their lives due to depression or no social life.
你现在的生活方式将决定你人生的最终结果。你的一举一动、一言一行、一念一行都会产生影响并留下印记。这就是因果法则的精髓--因果原则。任何事情都不是无缘无故发生的，每种结果都源于某种原因。闭上眼睛，仔细想想。____，如果你播下仁慈、忍耐和慈悲的种子，你将收获和平与满足。但是，如果你的生活被愤怒、自私或欺骗所驱使，这些也会在一段时间后回到你的身上。因果报应不是惩罚或奖励；它只是我们的意图和行为的自然发展。
How you live your life now will shape how your life turns out in the end. Every action you take, every word you speak, and every thought you entertain carries weight and leaves an imprint. This is the essence of the law of karma — the principle of cause and consequence. Nothing happens without a reason, and every effect has its root in some prior cause. Close your eyes and think over it. ____If you plant seeds of kindness, patience, and compassion, you will harvest peace and fulfillment. But if your life is driven by anger, selfishness, or deceit, those too will return to you in time. Karma is not punishment or reward; it is simply the natural unfolding of our intentions and actions.
你好，在我年轻的时候，我是这样想象自己对 "衰老 "的态度的。我总是对自己说，我真的希望自己能活到 70 岁，我特别感谢 "上帝 "赐予我 70 岁以上的每一年。而现在，我已经 77 岁了，身体依然很好，但也有一些老化的迹象。因此，我确实有理由心存感激。原则上，我不太相信药物和用仪器进行的抗衰老特殊治疗。不过，我仍然每天骑一个小时的自行车，并花一个小时泡在水里（海水或游泳池）。 - 游泳、散步、倒退和前进。我不吸烟，晚上吃饭时适量饮酒。我服用保健品，但都是自己在网上选择的--你只需注意不要跟丢了。我姐姐想活到 100 岁以上，结果 75 岁时死于癌症。我对自己的年龄很满意，我把死亡留给了 "上帝"，这样我就很满足了。我还决定了在我最后的几周和几天里，我希望在医院里得到怎样的治疗。从这个意义上说，对我来说，何时离开并不重要，重要的是如何离开。带着尊严和尊重。这就是为什么我今天仍然对每一天的 "好 "开始心存感激。
Guten Tag, In meinen jungen Jahren habe ich meine Einstellung zum "altern" so vorgestellt. Ich sagte mir immer, 70 Jahre alt zu werden wünsche ich mir sehr, und für jedes Jahr über 70 bin ich dem "Herrgott" besonders dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich 77-jährig und immer noch "guet zwäg", mit üblichen Alterserscheinungen. Also habe ich wirklich allen Grund, dankbar zu sein. Grundsätzlich glaube ich nicht zu streng an die Medizin und Sonderbehandlungen mit Geräten gegen das Altern. Ich fahre aber immer noch täglich eine Stunde "Velo" und bewege mich 1 Stunde im Wasser (Meer oder Pool). - schwimmen, gehen, rückwärts und vorwärts -. Ich rauche nicht und trinke sehr moderat, zu meinem Abendessen. Suplementaries nehme ich zu mir aber die habe ich mir selbst ausgesucht im Internet man muss nur aufpassen, dass man den Überblick nicht verliert. Meine Schwester wollte über 100 Jahre alt werden und ist mit 75 an Krebs gestorben. Ich bin zufrieden mit meinem Alter, überlasse mein Sterben den "Göttern" und bin zufrieden so. Ich habe auch festgelegt wie ich in den letzten Wochen und Tagen in einem Spital behandelt werden möchte. In diesem Sinn ist es für mich nicht so wichtig, wann ich gehen muss, eher wie. Mit Würde und Respekt. Und deshalb bin ich auch heute immer noch dankbar für jeden Tag den ich "gut" anfangen kann.
我真的不认为有必要延长寿命，因为今天的寿命已经太长了。事实上，百岁老人的数量已经增加得不成比例，以至于人们甚至不知道该把他们放在哪里。进一步延长老年期有什么意义？事实上，我们是在延长老年期（！），而不是延长生命的价值。__这些科学尝试不过是美国人的又一噱头，根本不值得模仿。
Non vedo proprio la necessità di prolungare la vita oltre i limiti che già oggi sono troppo lunghi. Il numero dei centenari è infatti aumentato a dismisura, tanto che non si sa più nemmeno dove collocarli.__Cui prodest? A che serve mai prolungare la vecchiaia ancora di più? Infatti si sta prolungando la vecchiaia (!) e non la vita degna di essere vissuta. Ciò comporta anche costi sociali enormi, mentre il grande anziano, stufo di vivere in case di riposo, altro non aspetta che di morire.__Questi tentativi scientifici sono solo un'americanata come tante altre, che non vale assolutamente la pena di imitare.
您好，我认为高昂的费用不应该起作用，但常识、个人责任感和节制应该起作用。此外，还应纳入并考虑老年人的意愿。
Guten Tag, ich denke die hohen Kosten sollten keine Rolle spielen, dafür der gesunde Menschenverstand, Selbstverantwortung und Mass. Zudem sollten die Wünsche alter Menschen einbezogen und berücksichtigt werden. pje
长寿是现代科学的伟大成就之一。得益于医疗创新和生活水平的提高，世界上越来越多的人开始享受长寿。这无疑是进步的一个里程碑--通过集体的科学进步和对平等获得医疗保健的承诺（至少在原则上），这一切才成为可能。
但在庆祝的背后却隐藏着一个更深刻的事实：没有人是不朽的。尽管取得了突破性进展，但当我们的大限到来时，我们必须离开。寻找 "青春之泉 "的努力依然遥遥无期，生命的自然循环--出生、衰老和死亡--对每个人来说依然如此。接受现实是当前长寿的良方。
有趣的是，当今的长寿趋势正越来越多地受到排他性的影响。像为期一周的 "焕活尊享 "疗养项目（价格为 48,250 瑞士法郎），正成为只有少数人才能享受到的特权的象征。虽然这些高级服务承诺让人恢复活力，但它们真的适合所有人，还是只适合那些有能力长寿的人呢？在我们拥抱科学奇迹的同时，我们也必须立足于公平和同情--确保长寿的益处不是为了出售，而是为了所有人。
Living longer is one of the great achievements of modern science. Thanks to medical innovation and improved living standards, more people around the world are enjoying extended lives. This is undoubtedly a milestone of progress — made possible through collective scientific advancement and a commitment to equal access to healthcare, at least in principle.
But behind this celebration lies a deeper truth: no one is immortal. Despite the breakthroughs, when our time comes, we must go. The search for the “fountain of youth” remains elusive, and the natural cycle of life — birth, aging, and death — still holds true for every human being. Accepting the reality is the current prescriptions for living longer.
Interestingly, today's longevity trend is increasingly being shaped by exclusivity. Programs like week-long Revitalisation Premium retreats, costing CHF 48,250, are becoming symbols of a privilege only accessible to a few. While these premium services promise rejuvenation, are they really the solution for all, or only for those who can afford to outlive the rest? As we embrace the wonders of science, we must also stay grounded in fairness and compassion — ensuring that the benefits of long life are not for sale, but for all.
给所有人？帮助！那我们就得工作到七八十岁，然后去一些专门为高龄老人开办的幼儿园领取养老金，费用也非常昂贵。____"振兴溢价"。没有特权，不，谢谢！
Per tutti? Aiuto! Allora dovremmo lavorare fino a 70-80 per poi finire pensionati in qualche asilo specializzato per grandi anziani, pure costosissimo.____"Revitalisation premium" : macché privilegio, NO grazie!
我的人生格言一直是这样的！我过去和现在的期望是，如果我能活到至少 70 岁，我就会非常幸福和满足，每多活一年，我就会特别特别感谢 "上帝"。现在我已经 77 岁了。事实上，我们中的一些老人必须服用重要的药物，直到去世。我认为我们没有必要对这些药物进行仔细检查。所谓的 "保健品 "也是这个时代的常态，我认为这没有问题。但在服用时，我们应该有远见、谨慎和智慧。多亏了互联网，我们现在才有机会研究和审查药品。这是一项伟大的成就，即使对我们这些老年人来说也是如此。我也希望我们能找到 "好 "医生，他们能给我们人性化的建议。归根结底，我们要对自己和自己的身体负责，这一点也得到了绝大多数 "专家 "的尊重。我服用自己选择的补充剂，不是普希疗法，而是欧米伽 3 或姜黄胶囊等。它们没有短期效果，但我认为如果长期服用就会有效果。不过请注意，我与这两种产品没有任何商业联系，它们只是个例子。我不做活化计划和全面检修等工作。我也不做恢复活力的治疗。 "没有什么是必须的"。除此之外，我还会合理地生活，多运动，多喝水。
Meine Lebensdevise war schon immer folgende! Meine Erwartungen waren und sind, dass ich sehr glückllich und zufrieden wäre wenn ich wenigstens 70 Jahre alt würde, und für jedes zusätliche Jahr war ich "dem Herrgott" besonders und speziell dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich bals 77-jährig. Es ist ja so, dass wir alten Menschen bis zum Tod z.T. lebensnotwendige Arzneimittel einnehmen müssen. Ich denke diese Medikamente brauchen wir nicht zu hinterfragen. Die sog. "Supplementaries" gehören in diesen Zeiten ebenfalls nur Normalität, ich denke, das ist ok. Sie sollten aber mit Weitsicht, Vorsicht und Weisheit eingenommen werden. Dank dem Internet haben wir heute die Möglichkeit, Medikamente zu erforschen und zu hinterfragen. Das ist eine grosse Errungenschaft, auch für uns Alte. Zudem, so hoffe ich, stehen uns auch "gute" Aerzte zur Verfügung die uns menschenfreundlich beraten können. Schlussendlich sind wir verantortlich, für das was uns und mit unserem Körper passiert und das wird auch von den allermeisten "Fachpersonen" respektiert. Ich nehme Supl. die ich mir selbst ausgesucht habe, keine Pusch-Mittel. sondern so etwas wie Omega 3 oder Curcuma-Kapseln etc. Die haben aber keinen kurzfristigen Effekt, aber ich glaube, bei längeren Einnehmen schon. Bitte nehmen Sie aber zur Kenntis, dass ich keinen kommerziellen Bezug zu diesen beiden Mitteln habe, es waren nur Beispiele. Revitalisierungs-Prgramme und Totalsanierung etc. mache ich keine. Und Verjüngungkuren auch nicht. "Nume was nötig ist". Und sonst vernünftig leben mit viel Bewegung und viel Wasser.
感谢您的美丽建议。最好和最便宜的是合理生活，多运动，多喝水，这样才能长寿。 剩下的就交给 "上帝 "吧。
Thank you for beautiful though and advice. The best and cheapest are live sensibly with lots of exercise and plenty of water for longevity. Rest leave it to " the Lord God".
寿命延长对养老金也有影响。养老金刚诞生时，人们很少能活过退休后的几年，这意味着剩余的国家养老金还留在养老金罐里。现在，我不确定退休后是否还有国家养老金。也许把退休年龄提高到 75 岁（对所有人）会有帮助，而不是让 65 岁以上的老人享受至少 20 年的假期，由越来越少的工人来支付。但是，对于那些还有养老金的人--无论是国家的、公司的还是私人的--应该允许他们把养老金转给任何他们想转的人，供他们退休时使用。
Living longer has an effect on pensions too. When pensions were first created, people rarely lived more than a few years past retirement, meaning the remaining State pension remained in the pot. Now, I'm not sure if there will be a State pension when I retire. Maybe moving the retirement age to 75 (for everyone) would help, rather than giving the 65+ year olds at least a 20 year holiday, paid for by fewer and fewer workers. But for those with any pension left - State, company, private - they should be allowed to pass it on to anyone they want, to use when they retire.
我同意您关于养老金制度的观点。根据目前的预测，我退休后每月可领取约 1000 瑞士法郎，虽然我现在并不太担心，但时间会证明一切。然而，简单地将退休年龄提高到 75 岁并不是一个可行的解决方案。许多像我们这样的人可能无力承担与长寿趋势相关的不断上涨的费用，除非保险提供商愿意分担负担。真正的解决办法在于制定新的政策，这些政策不仅要优先考虑可持续发展，而且要优先考虑个人在年老时的尊严和福祉。人的尊严不应以金钱来衡量。
I agree with your point regarding the pension system. Based on current projections, I might receive around CHF ~1,000 per month upon retirement — and while I'm not overly concerned now, time will tell. However, simply raising the retirement age to 75 is not a viable solution. Many people like us may not be able to afford the rising costs associated with longevity trend, unless insurance providers are willing to share the burden. The real solution lies in creating new policies that prioritize not just sustainability, but also the dignity and well-being of individuals as they age. Dignity of ones should not be monitor in monetary.
你好，作为一个老人，我对 "养老金问题 "的看法不像你那么悲观。虽然这次讨论的中心不是 "养老金"。我住在泰国，这就是人们常说的 "mai pen rai"，无所谓！所以，瑞士的管理/行政并没有糟糕到将来没有养老金的地步，我还认为，总会有钱来帮助你们 "倒下 "的人。这是好事。当然，这不是用 "金 "刮刀刮出来的。这也是好事。你的想法对我来说有点过于激进，尽管乍一看可以理解。我自己是 62 岁退休的，没有要求任何人。我只想安安静静、平平安安、舒舒服服地度过晚年。我做到了。我们瑞士妇女必须找到一个合理的解决方案，让您可以在 65 岁至 75 岁之间退休。瑞士的平衡，首先是公平的平衡。我也同意这一点。超出保险标准的医疗费用应由患者承担。这又回到了 J.D.夫人的话题。此外，养老金不能传给他人，最多只能 "通过养老金存钱"，我认为这是件好事。希望您能欣赏我的贡献。谢谢 pje
Guten Tag, als alter Mann, sehe ich die "Rentenfrage" nicht so pessimisit wie sie. Obwohl in dieser Diskussion nicht die "Rennten im Zentrum" stehen. Ich lebe in Thailand und das sagt man "mai pen rai", das spielt keine Rolle! Also, so schlecht ist die Schweiznicht gemanaget/verwaltet, dass es in Zukunft keine Rente mehr geben wird, ich denke auch, dass immer Geld vorhanden sein wird um dein "gestrauchelten-umgefallenen" Menschen geholfen werden kann. Das ist gut so. Ganz sicher wird auch nicht mit der "goldenen" Kelle angerichtet. Auch das ist gut so. Ihre Vorstellung ist mir etwas zu radikal, auch wenn im Ansatz nachvollziehbar. Ich habe mich selbst mit 62 pensioniert, und musste niemanden fragen. Ich wollte einfach meine letzten Jahre, ruhig, friedlich und gemütlich verbringen. Das ist mir soweil gelungen. Wir Schweizerinnen müsste eine vertretbare Lösung finden bei der man sich mit zwischen 65 - 75 Jahren pensionieren lassen kann. Schweizerisch ausgewogen und vor allem gerecht. Damit kann auch ich einverstanden sein. Gesundheitskosten die über die Versicherten Normen gehe, sollten verbindlich von den Patienten übernommen werden. Damit wären wir wieder beim Thema von Frau J.D. Zudem, Renten können nicht weitergeben werden, höchsten "gespartes Geld auch durch Renten" und ich denke, das ist gut so. Gerne hoffe ich, dass Sie meinen Beitrag würdigen können. Danke pje
加入对话