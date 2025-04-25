Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?
There have been huge advances in our understanding of why we age, and how to slow the ageing process. This has unlocked a massive business opportunity for tests, treatments, supplements, and gadgets that claim to help people live longer, healthier lives.
But what do you think about this longevity trend? What intrigues or excites you about the idea of significantly extending human lifespan? What aspects of this movement interest or concern you most?
Longevity clinics: modern-day snake oil or the key to healthy ageing?
Personally, I believe that quality of life and not quantity is very important. Reaching old age in a natural way in health, independence and serenity is a very good goal. I do not agree with a forced prolongation and a long part of life dedicated to old age. Besides, what is the point? There is a problem of overpopulation, in the future there will be no resources for everyone, the planet is exploited, polluted, cemented over, defaced...__ Better to leave the place to the new generations, hoping they know better than to think about prolonging life.
Personalmente, ritengo che sia molto importante la qualità della vita e non la quantità. Arrivare in modo naturale ad avere un'età avanzata in salute, autonomia e serenità è un ottimo obiettivo. Non sono d'accordo con un prolungamento forzato e una lunga parte della vita dedicata alla vecchiaia. Inoltre, a che pro? C'è un problema di sovrappopolazione, in futuro non ci saranno risorse per tutti, il pianeta è sfruttato, inquinato, cementificato, deturpato...__Meglio lasciare il posto alle nuove generazioni, sperando che sappiano fare di meglio che pensare a prolungare la vita.
If we live in a certain degree of comfort, and except in special cases (illness, suffering, etc. ....), I think it is legitimate for human beings to want to live as long as possible.__The big question is how, and at what cost in terms of treatment and effort, human beings want to reach an age that is currently considered extreme.____ Of course, medicine, technology and the mechanisation of arduous tasks have made it possible to increase life expectancy. What remains to be seen is what kind of life all these "old people" want to have and what meaning they wish to give to it.......
Si l'on vit dans un certain confort et sauf cas particuliers (maladie, souffrance, ...etc....), je pense qu'il est légitime pour l'être humain de vouloir vivre le plus longtemps possible.__La grande question est de savoir comment et au prix de quels traitements et efforts, l'humain veut arriver à un âge considéré actuellement comme extrême.____Bien sûr la médecine, la technologie, la mécanisation des tâches pénibles ont permis d'élever l'espérance de vie. __A présent reste à savoir quelle vie voudront avoir tous ces "vieux" et quel sens ils souhaitent lui donner.......
I believe that prolonging life is a good thing as long as this longevity is spent for the Good, if we prolong the life of a dictator or murderer I do not think it is the best thing.
Credo che prolungare la durata della vita sia una cosa buona purché questa longevità sia spesa per il Bene,se prolunghiamo la vita di un dittatore o di un assassino non credo sia la cosa migliore.
To prolong life is to take other people's time, their food and leave them only the leftovers. If we pretend that we will all be dictators. As well as unwise old men.
Prolongar la vida es tomar el tiempo de los demás . sus alimentos y solo dejarles los restos. Si pretendemos eso todos seremos unos dictadores. Además de unos viejos poco sabios.
Longer yes, but only if it is a happy longer time. Sadly many will choose to end their lives due to depression or no social life.
How you live your life now will shape how your life turns out in the end. Every action you take, every word you speak, and every thought you entertain carries weight and leaves an imprint. This is the essence of the law of karma — the principle of cause and consequence. Nothing happens without a reason, and every effect has its root in some prior cause. Close your eyes and think over it. ____If you plant seeds of kindness, patience, and compassion, you will harvest peace and fulfillment. But if your life is driven by anger, selfishness, or deceit, those too will return to you in time. Karma is not punishment or reward; it is simply the natural unfolding of our intentions and actions.
Hello, In my younger years, this is how I imagined my attitude to "ageing". I always said to myself that I really wanted to be 70 years old and that I was particularly grateful to the "Lord God" for every year over 70. And now I'm 77 years old and still doing well, with the usual signs of ageing. So I really have every reason to be grateful. In principle, I don't believe too strongly in medicine and special treatments with devices to combat ageing. However, I still cycle for an hour a day and spend an hour in the water (sea or pool). - swimming, walking, backwards and forwards -. I don't smoke and drink very moderately with my evening meal. I take supplements, but I choose them myself on the internet - you just have to be careful not to lose track. My sister wanted to live to be over 100 and died of cancer at 75. I'm happy with my age, I leave my death to the "gods" and I'm content that way. I have also decided how I would like to be treated in a hospital in my last weeks and days. In this sense, it is not so important to me when I have to go, but rather how. With dignity and respect. And that's why I'm still grateful today for every day that I can start "well".
Guten Tag, In meinen jungen Jahren habe ich meine Einstellung zum "altern" so vorgestellt. Ich sagte mir immer, 70 Jahre alt zu werden wünsche ich mir sehr, und für jedes Jahr über 70 bin ich dem "Herrgott" besonders dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich 77-jährig und immer noch "guet zwäg", mit üblichen Alterserscheinungen. Also habe ich wirklich allen Grund, dankbar zu sein. Grundsätzlich glaube ich nicht zu streng an die Medizin und Sonderbehandlungen mit Geräten gegen das Altern. Ich fahre aber immer noch täglich eine Stunde "Velo" und bewege mich 1 Stunde im Wasser (Meer oder Pool). - schwimmen, gehen, rückwärts und vorwärts -. Ich rauche nicht und trinke sehr moderat, zu meinem Abendessen. Suplementaries nehme ich zu mir aber die habe ich mir selbst ausgesucht im Internet man muss nur aufpassen, dass man den Überblick nicht verliert. Meine Schwester wollte über 100 Jahre alt werden und ist mit 75 an Krebs gestorben. Ich bin zufrieden mit meinem Alter, überlasse mein Sterben den "Göttern" und bin zufrieden so. Ich habe auch festgelegt wie ich in den letzten Wochen und Tagen in einem Spital behandelt werden möchte. In diesem Sinn ist es für mich nicht so wichtig, wann ich gehen muss, eher wie. Mit Würde und Respekt. Und deshalb bin ich auch heute immer noch dankbar für jeden Tag den ich "gut" anfangen kann.
I really don't see the need to extend life beyond the limits that are already too long today. In fact, the number of centenarians has increased disproportionately, so much so that one no longer even knows where to place them.__Cui prodest? What is the point of prolonging old age even more? In fact one is prolonging old age (!) and not a life worth living. This also entails enormous social costs, while the great elderly, fed up with living in old people's homes, are waiting for nothing more than to die.__These scientific attempts are just another American gimmick, absolutely not worth imitating.
Non vedo proprio la necessità di prolungare la vita oltre i limiti che già oggi sono troppo lunghi. Il numero dei centenari è infatti aumentato a dismisura, tanto che non si sa più nemmeno dove collocarli.__Cui prodest? A che serve mai prolungare la vecchiaia ancora di più? Infatti si sta prolungando la vecchiaia (!) e non la vita degna di essere vissuta. Ciò comporta anche costi sociali enormi, mentre il grande anziano, stufo di vivere in case di riposo, altro non aspetta che di morire.__Questi tentativi scientifici sono solo un'americanata come tante altre, che non vale assolutamente la pena di imitare.
Hello, I think the high costs should not play a role, but common sense, personal responsibility and moderation should. In addition, the wishes of older people should be included and taken into account. pje
Guten Tag, ich denke die hohen Kosten sollten keine Rolle spielen, dafür der gesunde Menschenverstand, Selbstverantwortung und Mass. Zudem sollten die Wünsche alter Menschen einbezogen und berücksichtigt werden. pje
Living longer is one of the great achievements of modern science. Thanks to medical innovation and improved living standards, more people around the world are enjoying extended lives. This is undoubtedly a milestone of progress — made possible through collective scientific advancement and a commitment to equal access to healthcare, at least in principle.
But behind this celebration lies a deeper truth: no one is immortal. Despite the breakthroughs, when our time comes, we must go. The search for the “fountain of youth” remains elusive, and the natural cycle of life — birth, aging, and death — still holds true for every human being. Accepting the reality is the current prescriptions for living longer.
Interestingly, today's longevity trend is increasingly being shaped by exclusivity. Programs like week-long Revitalisation Premium retreats, costing CHF 48,250, are becoming symbols of a privilege only accessible to a few. While these premium services promise rejuvenation, are they really the solution for all, or only for those who can afford to outlive the rest? As we embrace the wonders of science, we must also stay grounded in fairness and compassion — ensuring that the benefits of long life are not for sale, but for all.
For everyone? Help! Then we would have to work until 70-80 and then end up as pensioners in some specialised kindergarten for the very old, also very expensive.____"Revitalisation premium" no privilege, NO thanks!
Per tutti? Aiuto! Allora dovremmo lavorare fino a 70-80 per poi finire pensionati in qualche asilo specializzato per grandi anziani, pure costosissimo.____"Revitalisation premium" : macché privilegio, NO grazie!
My motto in life has always been this! My expectations were and are that I would be very happy and content if I lived to be at least 70 years old, and for every extra year I was particularly and especially grateful to "the Lord God". And now I'm 77 years old. The fact is that some of us old people have to take vital medication until we die. I don't think we need to scrutinise these medicines. The so-called "supplements" are also just normality in these times, I think that's ok. But they should be taken with foresight, caution and wisdom. Thanks to the Internet, we now have the opportunity to research and scrutinise medicines. This is a great achievement, even for us old people. I also hope that we have access to "good" doctors who can give us humane advice. Ultimately, we are responsible for what happens to us and our bodies, and this is also respected by the vast majority of "specialists". I take supplements that I have chosen for myself, not Pusch remedies, but something like omega 3 or turmeric capsules, etc. These have no short-term effect. They don't have a short-term effect, but I think they do if you take them for a long time. Please note, however, that I have no commercial connection with these two products, they were just examples. I don't do revitalisation programmes and complete overhauls etc.. Nor do I do rejuvenation cures. "Nothing that is necessary". And otherwise live sensibly with lots of exercise and plenty of water.
Meine Lebensdevise war schon immer folgende! Meine Erwartungen waren und sind, dass ich sehr glückllich und zufrieden wäre wenn ich wenigstens 70 Jahre alt würde, und für jedes zusätliche Jahr war ich "dem Herrgott" besonders und speziell dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich bals 77-jährig. Es ist ja so, dass wir alten Menschen bis zum Tod z.T. lebensnotwendige Arzneimittel einnehmen müssen. Ich denke diese Medikamente brauchen wir nicht zu hinterfragen. Die sog. "Supplementaries" gehören in diesen Zeiten ebenfalls nur Normalität, ich denke, das ist ok. Sie sollten aber mit Weitsicht, Vorsicht und Weisheit eingenommen werden. Dank dem Internet haben wir heute die Möglichkeit, Medikamente zu erforschen und zu hinterfragen. Das ist eine grosse Errungenschaft, auch für uns Alte. Zudem, so hoffe ich, stehen uns auch "gute" Aerzte zur Verfügung die uns menschenfreundlich beraten können. Schlussendlich sind wir verantortlich, für das was uns und mit unserem Körper passiert und das wird auch von den allermeisten "Fachpersonen" respektiert. Ich nehme Supl. die ich mir selbst ausgesucht habe, keine Pusch-Mittel. sondern so etwas wie Omega 3 oder Curcuma-Kapseln etc. Die haben aber keinen kurzfristigen Effekt, aber ich glaube, bei längeren Einnehmen schon. Bitte nehmen Sie aber zur Kenntis, dass ich keinen kommerziellen Bezug zu diesen beiden Mitteln habe, es waren nur Beispiele. Revitalisierungs-Prgramme und Totalsanierung etc. mache ich keine. Und Verjüngungkuren auch nicht. "Nume was nötig ist". Und sonst vernünftig leben mit viel Bewegung und viel Wasser.
Thank you for beautiful though and advice. The best and cheapest are live sensibly with lots of exercise and plenty of water for longevity. Rest leave it to " the Lord God".
Living longer has an effect on pensions too. When pensions were first created, people rarely lived more than a few years past retirement, meaning the remaining State pension remained in the pot. Now, I'm not sure if there will be a State pension when I retire. Maybe moving the retirement age to 75 (for everyone) would help, rather than giving the 65+ year olds at least a 20 year holiday, paid for by fewer and fewer workers. But for those with any pension left - State, company, private - they should be allowed to pass it on to anyone they want, to use when they retire.
I agree with your point regarding the pension system. Based on current projections, I might receive around CHF ~1,000 per month upon retirement — and while I'm not overly concerned now, time will tell. However, simply raising the retirement age to 75 is not a viable solution. Many people like us may not be able to afford the rising costs associated with longevity trend, unless insurance providers are willing to share the burden. The real solution lies in creating new policies that prioritize not just sustainability, but also the dignity and well-being of individuals as they age. Dignity of ones should not be monitor in monetary.
Hello, as an old man, I don't see the "pension issue" as pessimistically as you do. Although this discussion is not centred on "pensions". I live in Thailand and that's what they say "mai pen rai", it doesn't matter! So, Switzerland is not so badly managed/administered that there will be no more pensions in the future, I also think that there will always be money available to help your "fallen-down" people. That's a good thing. It's certainly not done with a "golden" trowel. That is also a good thing. Your idea is a little too radical for me, even if it is understandable at first glance. I retired myself at 62 and didn't have to ask anyone. I just wanted to spend my last years quietly, peacefully and comfortably. I managed to do that. We Swiss women would have to find a reasonable solution where you can retire at between 65 and 75. A Swiss balance and, above all, a fair one. I can also agree with that. Healthcare costs that go beyond the insured norms should be borne by the patients. This brings us back to the topic of Mrs J.D. Furthermore, pensions cannot be passed on, at most "money saved through pensions" and I think that is a good thing. I hope you will appreciate my contribution. Thank you pje
Guten Tag, als alter Mann, sehe ich die "Rentenfrage" nicht so pessimisit wie sie. Obwohl in dieser Diskussion nicht die "Rennten im Zentrum" stehen. Ich lebe in Thailand und das sagt man "mai pen rai", das spielt keine Rolle! Also, so schlecht ist die Schweiznicht gemanaget/verwaltet, dass es in Zukunft keine Rente mehr geben wird, ich denke auch, dass immer Geld vorhanden sein wird um dein "gestrauchelten-umgefallenen" Menschen geholfen werden kann. Das ist gut so. Ganz sicher wird auch nicht mit der "goldenen" Kelle angerichtet. Auch das ist gut so. Ihre Vorstellung ist mir etwas zu radikal, auch wenn im Ansatz nachvollziehbar. Ich habe mich selbst mit 62 pensioniert, und musste niemanden fragen. Ich wollte einfach meine letzten Jahre, ruhig, friedlich und gemütlich verbringen. Das ist mir soweil gelungen. Wir Schweizerinnen müsste eine vertretbare Lösung finden bei der man sich mit zwischen 65 - 75 Jahren pensionieren lassen kann. Schweizerisch ausgewogen und vor allem gerecht. Damit kann auch ich einverstanden sein. Gesundheitskosten die über die Versicherten Normen gehe, sollten verbindlich von den Patienten übernommen werden. Damit wären wir wieder beim Thema von Frau J.D. Zudem, Renten können nicht weitergeben werden, höchsten "gespartes Geld auch durch Renten" und ich denke, das ist gut so. Gerne hoffe ich, dass Sie meinen Beitrag würdigen können. Danke pje
