您是否认为虚假信息对直接民主国家来说尤其危险？
直接民主政体不太容易受到错误信息的影响，因为公民有权改变法律和公共开支，而错误信息会损害或影响他们的福祉。所有社会主义政府和政权都会发布错误信息，以保持自己的权力。错误信息之所以能在直接民主政体中占据一席之地，是因为许多人乐于接受政府的施舍，对自己社区的情感担忧与世界其他国家对错误信息的接受程度不同（例如，与管理不民主的欧盟的社会主义者的想法不同）。 作为一名注册专业化学工程师，我比大多数人更了解药品的生产和必要的测试。我了解核电站的工作原理、设计、成本、控制和安全。我拥有燃烧和传热方面的专业知识。我知道全世界都有关于天气和气候的错误信息。我们只能希望直接民主能够允许更自由的讨论，让更多人认识到错误信息是那些对民主毫无兴趣的人玩弄的权力游戏。
Direct democracies are less vulnerable to misinformation because citizens have the power to change laws and public expenditure which through misinformation can harm or affect their well being. All socialist government and regimes put out misinformation to keep themselves in power. Misinformation can take hold in direct democracies because many are comfortable with government handouts and emotional concerns about their communities differing in the acceptance of misinformation in other countries around the world (eg differing in thinking from the socialists managing the undemocratic EU). As a registered Professional Chemical Engineer, I understand better than most the manufacture and necessary testing of pharmaceuticals. I understand how Nuclear power stations work, the design, the costs, the control and safety. I have expertise in combustion, and heat transfer. I know there is around the world misinformation about weather, and climate. One can only hope that direct democracy can act to allow freer discussion so more will recognise that misinformation is a power play from people who have no interest in democracy.
代议制民主和直接民主总是容易受到选择性信息和歪曲事实的影响。
人们需要从各种渠道了解问题的方方面面，而不仅仅是 "民主 "会议上宣扬的和主流媒体播报的内容。
从台湾到瑞士再到墨西哥，有关直接民主的国际论坛都被 "金钱能买到的最好的西方民主 "垄断者所利用。
没有来自东欧国家的代表，对民主社会主义政府的谴责不绝于耳，每次会议的最终报告都显示出对西方说法的片面支持。
直接民主应通过全民投票寻求多数意见，而不是宣传片面意见。
Representative Democracy and Direct Democracy have always been vulnerable to selective information and twisted truths.
People need to learn about all sides of any issue, from different sources, not just what is Preached on "Democracy" Conferences, and exhibited on the main media.
From Taiwan to Switzerland to Mexico, Direct Democracy International Forums have been co-opted by monopolists of "The Best Western Democracy Money Can Buy".
No representation of Eastern countries were available, condemnation of democratic socialist governments were stated, and on the final report of each conference, a one sided support for Western narratives were declared.
Direct Democracy ought to tabulate the opinion of the majority by referendums rather than propagate a one sided opinion.
感谢您的留言--但遗憾的是，目前还没有 "东方国家"（台湾是最东方的国家）以 "民主社会主义 "的方式组织公开的全民投票。或者在你看来有哪些这样的例子？
Vielen Dank für Ihre Nachricht - es gibt aber leider kein Beispiel für "östliche Länder" (Taiwan liegt ja soweit im Osten, wie es geht), die auf "demokratisch-sozialistische" Weise offene Volksabstimmungen durchführen. Oder was wären dann Ihrer Meinung nach entsprechende Beispiele?
我认为，社会，包括现在的年轻人，他们开始使用 SNS，纯粹是为了方便，却不知道使用 SNS 所带来的风险，这就形成了一个对虚假信息立即做出反应并绕着它跳舞的群体。从某种程度上说，这或许是信息泯灭时代的开始。遗憾的是，要阻止它并不容易，如果我们不立即采取有效措施，防止它成为各种冲突的导火索，那就为时已晚了。
今の若者も含めて、SNSの利用でのリスクも知らずに便利さだけで使い始めた社会が虚偽情報に直ぐに反応して踊らされる群れを産み出したと思う。ある意味、情報でのデビルの時代の始まりかもしれない。残念ながらそれを阻止する事は簡単ではないし、これが色々な紛争の一因にならない為にはどのような対策が有効かを至急世界中で研究せねば手遅れになると思う。
感谢您的发言--作为一个社会，您对此有何反应？个人有责任，但国家或民间社会也可以在教育和/或监管方面发挥积极作用。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag - wie würde man denn darauf reagieren als Gesellschaft? Es gibt ja eine individuelle Verantwortung, aber auch Aspekte, wie ein Staat oder die Zivilgesellschaft für Aufklärung und/oder Regulierung aktiv werden kann.
非常危险。
与买报纸的人相比，有的信息更专属于那些花钱买油墨的人。
在瑞士这样的直接民主国家，这种情况甚至更加危险，因为选民可能没有时间去查看。
Muy peligrosa.
Existe informacion dedica mas a quien le paga la tinta, que a quien compra el periódico.
En una democracia directa como la Suiza, es aun mas peligrosa, pq quizás el votante no tiene tiempo de contrastarla.
的确，错误的信息数据是混乱的，人们很容易相信别人告诉我们的东西，而不用自己的大脑思考。
Efectivamente la desinformacion de los datos es el caos y las personas somos propensas a creer lo que nos dicen si pensar con nuestro propio cerebro.
如果我们指的是网上传播虚假信息或 "假新闻"，进而影响直接民主社会，那么答案显然是肯定的。
在瑞士，虚假信息或蓄意说服选民并非新现象。新现象是新闻在网上传播的速度，病毒视频或评论可以迅速而突然地影响投票。因此，建立一个验证或自我监督机制（如 X.com，用户可通过自我监督和张贴说明来反驳虚假信息）至关重要。这并非易事。
If you mean online distribution of misinformation or fake news which can then in turn influence a society of direct democracy, then the answer is obviously YES.
Misinformation or deliberate persuasion of voters are not new in Switzerland. The only new thing is the rapid fire of news online with viral videos or comments which can turn a vote quickly and suddenly. Therefore it is vital that there must be some sort of checking or self-checking mechanism (like X.com where users self check and posts notes to counter claim posts) must evolve. No easy task.
感谢您的留言！
事实上，虚假信息不仅在社交媒体上成为一个突出的话题。
社会有什么应对措施吗？社交媒体在不断改变自己的方式--X.com 就是一个很好的例子--因此，目前还不清楚单个公司的此类计划有多大的可持续性。
Vielen Dank für Ihre Nachricht!
Tatsächlich ist es so, dass Desinformation nicht erst seit den Sozialen Medien zu einem präsenten Thema wird.
Gibt es denn auch Reaktionen, die eine Gesellschaft dem Entgegenstellen kann? Soziale Medien ändern ihr Vorgehen ja dauernd - X.com ist da ein gutes Beispiel - entsprechend ist unklar, wie nachhaltig solche Pläne einzelner Unternehmen sind.
虚假信息有多种类型：政府直接造假，通过社交媒体反复传播的间接造假。
这两种类型的虚假信息都需要应对。
说到国家支持的虚假信息，记者需要做得更好。 入侵乌克兰就是一个很好的例子。没有一家大型媒体对北约的一再扩张和未能倾听俄罗斯关切的故事进行调查。 或者以科维德事件为例，仍然没有要求进行全面调查的压力。
说到社交媒体，公司需要承担责任--应考虑制定有关起诉、封杀和 16 岁以下儿童封杀的法律。
there are different types of disinformation: direct by govts, indirect by the repeated spreading via social media.
both need to be tackled.
For state sponsored: journalists need to do a much better job. Good example: Ukraine invasaion. Not one major news outlet looked into the history of repeated nato expansion and lack of listening to russian concerns. or take covid, still no push for a full investigation.
For social media companies need to be held accountable - laws for prosecuting and blocking and block for under 16 snould be considered.
感谢您的留言。我不同意你的观点，记者们确实处理过这些问题--并以有区别的方式进行了报道。但我不太可能说服你。
Vielen Dank für Ihre Nachricht. Ich würde Ihnen widersprechen, Journalist:innen haben sich sehr wohl mit diesen Themen befasst - und differenziert darüber berichtet. Aber da werde ich Sie wohl kaum überzeugen.
