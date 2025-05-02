你如何看待“大幅延长人类寿命”这一理念？
长寿是现代科学的伟大成就之一。得益于医疗创新和生活水平的提高，世界上越来越多的人开始享受长寿。这无疑是进步的一个里程碑--通过集体的科学进步和对平等获得医疗保健的承诺（至少在原则上），这一切才成为可能。
但在庆祝的背后却隐藏着一个更深刻的事实：没有人是不朽的。尽管取得了突破性进展，但当我们的大限到来时，我们必须离开。寻找 "青春之泉 "的努力依然遥遥无期，生命的自然循环--出生、衰老和死亡--对每个人来说依然如此。接受现实是当前长寿的良方。
有趣的是，当今的长寿趋势正越来越多地受到排他性的影响。像为期一周的 "焕活尊享 "疗养项目（价格为 48,250 瑞士法郎），正成为只有少数人才能享受到的特权的象征。虽然这些高级服务承诺让人恢复活力，但它们真的适合所有人，还是只适合那些有能力长寿的人呢？在我们拥抱科学奇迹的同时，我们也必须立足于公平和同情--确保长寿的益处不是为了出售，而是为了所有人。
Living longer is one of the great achievements of modern science. Thanks to medical innovation and improved living standards, more people around the world are enjoying extended lives. This is undoubtedly a milestone of progress — made possible through collective scientific advancement and a commitment to equal access to healthcare, at least in principle.
But behind this celebration lies a deeper truth: no one is immortal. Despite the breakthroughs, when our time comes, we must go. The search for the “fountain of youth” remains elusive, and the natural cycle of life — birth, aging, and death — still holds true for every human being. Accepting the reality is the current prescriptions for living longer.
Interestingly, today's longevity trend is increasingly being shaped by exclusivity. Programs like week-long Revitalisation Premium retreats, costing CHF 48,250, are becoming symbols of a privilege only accessible to a few. While these premium services promise rejuvenation, are they really the solution for all, or only for those who can afford to outlive the rest? As we embrace the wonders of science, we must also stay grounded in fairness and compassion — ensuring that the benefits of long life are not for sale, but for all.
寿命延长对养老金也有影响。养老金刚诞生时，人们很少能活过退休后的几年，这意味着剩余的国家养老金还留在养老金罐里。现在，我不确定退休后是否还有国家养老金。也许把退休年龄提高到 75 岁（对所有人）会有帮助，而不是让 65 岁以上的老人享受至少 20 年的假期，由越来越少的工人来支付。但是，对于那些还有养老金的人--无论是国家的、公司的还是私人的--应该允许他们把养老金转给任何他们想转的人，供他们退休时使用。
Living longer has an effect on pensions too. When pensions were first created, people rarely lived more than a few years past retirement, meaning the remaining State pension remained in the pot. Now, I'm not sure if there will be a State pension when I retire. Maybe moving the retirement age to 75 (for everyone) would help, rather than giving the 65+ year olds at least a 20 year holiday, paid for by fewer and fewer workers. But for those with any pension left - State, company, private - they should be allowed to pass it on to anyone they want, to use when they retire.
我同意您关于养老金制度的观点。根据目前的预测，我退休后每月可领取约 1000 瑞士法郎，虽然我现在并不太担心，但时间会证明一切。然而，简单地将退休年龄提高到 75 岁并不是一个可行的解决方案。许多像我们这样的人可能无力承担与长寿趋势相关的不断上涨的费用，除非保险提供商愿意分担负担。真正的解决办法在于制定新的政策，这些政策不仅要优先考虑可持续发展，而且要优先考虑个人在年老时的尊严和福祉。人的尊严不应以金钱来衡量。
I agree with your point regarding the pension system. Based on current projections, I might receive around CHF ~1,000 per month upon retirement — and while I'm not overly concerned now, time will tell. However, simply raising the retirement age to 75 is not a viable solution. Many people like us may not be able to afford the rising costs associated with longevity trend, unless insurance providers are willing to share the burden. The real solution lies in creating new policies that prioritize not just sustainability, but also the dignity and well-being of individuals as they age. Dignity of ones should not be monitor in monetary.
