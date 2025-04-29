The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
登录
讨论
瑞士跨国企业

你所在的国家是如何治疗精神疾病的？

提问者： Aylin Elçi

大多数精神疾病患者都会接受抗抑郁药物的治疗，但在三分之一的病例中，这些药物显示无效。对于这部分患者，替代疗法正逐渐受到青睐。在瑞士，越来越多的精神疾病患者被推荐接受电疗或迷幻辅助心理治疗。

相关内容
时事通讯：瑞士媒体里的中国

相关内容

时事通讯：瑞士媒体里的中国

如果你订阅了我们的《瑞士媒体里的中国》时事通讯，每周四你会在你注册的信箱中收到一封免费电子邮件，内容是过去一周瑞士主要媒体关于中国报道的摘要。如果你想了解瑞士媒体对中国大事件的解读，现在就点击订阅。

更多阅览 时事通讯：瑞士媒体里的中国

你所在的地区有类似的治疗方法吗？抑或你所在的国家推行治疗抑郁症及精神疾病的其他替代治疗方法？

如果你想匿名分享任何与此相关的个人经历，请发送电子邮件至 aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch，直接与我联系。

请在下面与我们直接分享你的见闻！

为什么电击疗法在精神病学领域卷土重来：

相关内容
经颅磁刺激疗法诞生于1985年，其原理是在患者头部附近放置一个类似球拍的装置，通过它发射磁场，进而刺激大脑活动。

相关内容

被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局

此内容发布于 如今，在精神疾病治疗领域许久未见重大突破的背景下，电疗等传统手段正重新进入临床视野，迎来一轮“复兴”。作为最早研发出抗抑郁药物的国家，瑞士如今也站上了这一波复兴潮流的前沿。

更多阅览 被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局
相关内容
巴塞尔历史博物馆(Basel Historical Museum)正在举办“疯狂也正常”(“insanely normal”)展览，展期至2025年6月29日，讲述过去150年里巴塞尔精神病学的发展历程。

相关内容

从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？

此内容发布于 从麦角酰二乙胺(LSD)的合成到抗抑郁药物的商业化，瑞士在理解和治疗精神疾病的历程中，一直发挥着不可或缺的作用。本文带你沿着时间轴回顾过去150年，探索这个阿尔卑斯山国家如何一步步走向精神病学研究的前沿，也为当今全球精神健康话题提供更多启示。

更多阅览 从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？

加入对话

评论或留言须遵守我们的规定。 如果你有问题或者希望提出讨论的主题，请与我们联系!
MoreReferendums
MoreReferendums
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

在美国纽约，几乎没有谈话疗法。精神科医生威胁你服用最危险的导致糖尿病的抗精神病药。这里有诺斯威尔（Northwell）等私营连锁医院，也有朝圣者（Pilgrim）等国营医院（很多是黑帮成员），这些医院会对人进行电击（ECT），破坏人的记忆。

磁性经颅磁刺激疗法和超声波疗法很少见。在扎克山庄，当我报告一名19岁的年轻人被强奸时，护士长关掉了电话，他们用哈多针刺我的脖子。我们需要像瑞士那样，在有投票倡议的半数州就尊重身体自主权进行全民公决。

In New York, United States there is almost no talk therapy. The psychiatrist threatens you to take the most dangerous diabetes-causing antipsychotic. There are privately owned hospital chains such as Northwell and state owned such as Pilgrim (many gang members) which electrocutes (ECT) people, damaging memory.

Magnetic TMS and ultrasound are rare. At Zucker Hillside the head nurse shut off the phone when I was reporting a 19 year old had been raped and they stabbed me with a haldol needle to the neck. We need a referendum like the Swiss had on respecting bodily autonomy in the half of states that have ballot initiatives.

阅读更多
巴塞尔历史博物馆(Basel Historical Museum)正在举办“疯狂也正常”(“insanely normal”)展览，展期至2025年6月29日，讲述过去150年里巴塞尔精神病学的发展历程。

相关内容

从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？

此内容发布于 从麦角酰二乙胺(LSD)的合成到抗抑郁药物的商业化，瑞士在理解和治疗精神疾病的历程中，一直发挥着不可或缺的作用。本文带你沿着时间轴回顾过去150年，探索这个阿尔卑斯山国家如何一步步走向精神病学研究的前沿，也为当今全球精神健康话题提供更多启示。

更多阅览 从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？
经颅磁刺激疗法诞生于1985年，其原理是在患者头部附近放置一个类似球拍的装置，通过它发射磁场，进而刺激大脑活动。

相关内容

被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局

此内容发布于 如今，在精神疾病治疗领域许久未见重大突破的背景下，电疗等传统手段正重新进入临床视野，迎来一轮“复兴”。作为最早研发出抗抑郁药物的国家，瑞士如今也站上了这一波复兴潮流的前沿。

更多阅览 被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局
日内瓦医院使用从致幻蘑菇中提取的赛洛西宾化合物治疗抑郁症和创伤后应激障碍。

相关内容

迷幻疗法能否成为主流治疗方式？

此内容发布于 日内瓦拥有瑞士唯一一家提供迷幻辅助治疗的医院。尽管这种疗法被炒得沸沸扬扬，但其完全合法化之路依然漫长。

更多阅览 迷幻疗法能否成为主流治疗方式？

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团