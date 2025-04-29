你所在的国家是如何治疗精神疾病的？
大多数精神疾病患者都会接受抗抑郁药物的治疗，但在三分之一的病例中，这些药物显示无效。对于这部分患者，替代疗法正逐渐受到青睐。在瑞士，越来越多的精神疾病患者被推荐接受电疗或迷幻辅助心理治疗。
你所在的地区有类似的治疗方法吗？抑或你所在的国家推行治疗抑郁症及精神疾病的其他替代治疗方法？
如果你想匿名分享任何与此相关的个人经历，请发送电子邮件至 aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch，直接与我联系。
请在下面与我们直接分享你的见闻！
为什么电击疗法在精神病学领域卷土重来：
被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局
从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？
在美国纽约，几乎没有谈话疗法。精神科医生威胁你服用最危险的导致糖尿病的抗精神病药。这里有诺斯威尔（Northwell）等私营连锁医院，也有朝圣者（Pilgrim）等国营医院（很多是黑帮成员），这些医院会对人进行电击（ECT），破坏人的记忆。
磁性经颅磁刺激疗法和超声波疗法很少见。在扎克山庄，当我报告一名19岁的年轻人被强奸时，护士长关掉了电话，他们用哈多针刺我的脖子。我们需要像瑞士那样，在有投票倡议的半数州就尊重身体自主权进行全民公决。
