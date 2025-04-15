是否应该给奶牛饲喂添加剂，以减少畜牧业对气候变化的影响？
在抑制甲烷菌方面，药用植物和芳香植物比油更有效。因为它们含有更多的萜烯、多酚和木脂素，而这些物质比多不饱和脂肪酸对甲烷菌的毒性更大。由于这些化合物具有亲脂性，它们会积聚在细胞质膜中，从而破坏甲烷菌细胞膜，进而减少甲烷的产生。甲烷的产生为过量丙酮酸提供了途径，从而维持了瘤胃环境的氧化还原平衡，同时减少了从日粮中获得的可代谢能量，从而增加了产品生产所需的能量。降低甲烷浓度可减少大气中的温室气体并提高饲料效率。因为甲烷排放约占采食饲料总能量损失的 10%。
雅乌兹-古尔布兹博士
Medicinal and aromatic plants are more effective than oil in inhibiting methanogens. Because they contain more terpenes, polyphenols and lignans, which are more toxic to methanogens than polyunsaturated fatty acids. Since these compounds are lipophilic, they accumulate in cytoplasmic membranes and thus disrupt methanogen cell membranes, thus reducing methane production. Methane production provides a pathway for excess pyruvate, thus maintaining the redox balance of the ruminal environment, while reducing the amount of metabolizable energy obtained from the diet and thus increasing the energy required for product production. A reduction in methane concentration can reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases and increase feed efficiency. Because methane emissions account for approximately 10% of gross energy loss from feed intake.
Dr. Yavuz Gurbuz
初读时，我不禁哑然失笑：'瞧，连严肃的 Swissinfo.ch 也开始幽默起来了'！然后我发现雀巢这样的公司也是认真的。很明显，雀巢已经嗅到了其中的商机：为了给自己披上 "绿色 "和 "无甲烷 "的外衣，以安抚绿党和气候极端主义狂热分子，他们正在研究在乳制品食草动物的食物中添加化学物质（草和干草 + Vattelapesca）。
相比牛放屁和打嗝排放的甲烷，我更担心这些化学添加物会改变牛的正常消化过程。也许这里有些人，除了生意之外，已经失去了现实感，现在为了改善全球气候而把气撒在可怜的牛身上。显然，我反对这些化学噱头，它们除了增加雀巢公司的业务，寻找虚伪的 "绿色 "外衣外，没有任何作用。
A prima lettura mi è venuto da ridere: "Ma tu guarda, persino la seriosa Swissinfo.ch si è messa a fare dell'umorismo" ! Poi ho ho visto che qualcuno come la Nestlé fa sul serio. Ovviamente ha fiutato l'affare: per darsi una veste "green" e "Methanfree" per tranquillizzare i Verdi e gli estremisti-isterici climatici, stanno studiando roba chimica da aggiungere al cibo degli erbivori lattiferi (erba e fieno + vattelapesca).
Mi preoccupano di più queste aggiunte chimiche che alterano il normale processo digestivo dei nostri bovini, che non il metano emesso dai loro peti e rutti. Forse qualcuno qui, affari a parte, ha perso il senso della realtà, prendendosela ora con i poveri bovini per migliorare il clima globale. Ovviamente sono contrario a queste trovate chimiche che non servono a nulla, se non ad aumentare il giro d' affari della Nestlé alla ricerca di un'ipocrita veste "green".
在我看来，这是一个赚钱的骗局。通过减少牛放屁来改变气候的想法本身就很可笑。当然，你会发现一些收了钱的科学家会写论文说这是个好主意。 但没有任何长期数据表明，食用喂养了这些化学物质的动物的肉类会对人类产生什么影响。最重要的一点是，气候变化的歇斯底里正在被用作赚钱的工具。
In my opinion this is a money making scam. The very idea that you can change the climate by reducing cow farts is ludicrous. Sure you will find paid scientists who will write a paper saying that this is a great idea. There is no long term data on the effects it has on humans from consuming meat from animals that are fed these chemicals. The bottom line is that climate climate change hysteria is being used a vehicle make money.
不幸的是，我不得不完全同意你的观点。 许多这类计划和运动都变成了赚钱的工具，也变成了政治操纵的工具。
Unfortunately, I have to agree fully with you. Many of these schemes and campaigns have been turned into a money-making thing and also for political manipulation.
如果生产我们的食物，如果现在连动物都因为它们会导致气候变化而被认为是一种麻烦，那么也许到了那个时候，我们就应该开始考虑气候变化是一种与我们的命运息息相关的自然现象。那么，我们就应该去适应它，而不是去对抗它。是开始在实验室里使用化学药品、工程技术和电力生产食品，给奶牛和猪肉使用化学药品以防它们放屁，还是让我们自己适应气候变化？我认为许多国家的政府和科学界的很大一部分人都高估了他们对世界运作方式的理解，他们自以为找到了解决气候变化的办法，但我认为这最终可能会让事情变得更糟。
If producing our food and if even animals are now considered a nuisance because they generate climate change, then maybe at that point it is worth starting to consider that climate change is a natural thing that is linked to our destiny. Then we should adapt rather to fight it. What is more crazy: starting to produce food in laboratories using chemicals, engineering and electricity and giving chemicals to cows and pork for they dont fart or adapting ourselves to climate change? I think many governments and a significant part of the scientific community overestimate their understanding of how the world functions, they think that they come with solutions to fix climate change but i think it may in the end make things worse.
有趣的一点。您认为我们应该简单地接受奶牛产生的甲烷，而将资源投入到适应气候变化上吗？
Interesting point. Do you think we should simply accept methane from cows and try to invest our resources on adapting to climate change instead?
加入对话