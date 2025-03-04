Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?
Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed. Would you be okay with consuming these meat and dairy products, or would you want more information to decide?
Are food firms’ efforts to reduce cow fart emissions a lot of hot air?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
Ideally you should not eat meat if you go into a fridge .... you would realise what you manifest
The following contribution has been automatically translated from ES.
I would like to clarify that most of the comments that are made, attribute the "farts" of ruminants, as the cause of methane emissions and in reality as I understand it, most of the methane emissions are caused by ruminants. Gut feelings or biased comments, one way or the other, do not provide solutions to the problem.
Medicinal and aromatic plants are more effective than oil in inhibiting methanogens. Because they contain more terpenes, polyphenols and lignans, which are more toxic to methanogens than polyunsaturated fatty acids. Since these compounds are lipophilic, they accumulate in cytoplasmic membranes and thus disrupt methanogen cell membranes, thus reducing methane production. Methane production provides a pathway for excess pyruvate, thus maintaining the redox balance of the ruminal environment, while reducing the amount of metabolizable energy obtained from the diet and thus increasing the energy required for product production. A reduction in methane concentration can reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases and increase feed efficiency. Because methane emissions account for approximately 10% of gross energy loss from feed intake.
Dr. Yavuz Gurbuz
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
At first reading I had to laugh: 'Look at that, even the serious Swissinfo.ch is getting into humour'! Then I saw that someone like Nestlé is serious. Obviously it has sniffed out the bargain: to give itself a 'green' and 'Methanfree' guise to appease the Greens and the climate extremist-hysterics, they are studying chemical stuff to add to the food of the dairy herbivores (grass and hay + vattelapesca).
I am more concerned about these chemical additions altering the normal digestive process of our cattle than the methane emitted by their farts and belches. Perhaps some here, business aside, have lost their sense of reality, now taking it out on the poor cattle to improve the global climate. Obviously, I am against these chemical gimmicks that serve no purpose except to increase Nestlé's business in search of a hypocritical 'green' guise.
In my opinion this is a money making scam. The very idea that you can change the climate by reducing cow farts is ludicrous. Sure you will find paid scientists who will write a paper saying that this is a great idea. There is no long term data on the effects it has on humans from consuming meat from animals that are fed these chemicals. The bottom line is that climate climate change hysteria is being used a vehicle make money.
@Major Wedgie
Unfortunately, I have to agree fully with you. Many of these schemes and campaigns have been turned into a money-making thing and also for political manipulation.
If producing our food and if even animals are now considered a nuisance because they generate climate change, then maybe at that point it is worth starting to consider that climate change is a natural thing that is linked to our destiny. Then we should adapt rather to fight it. What is more crazy: starting to produce food in laboratories using chemicals, engineering and electricity and giving chemicals to cows and pork for they dont fart or adapting ourselves to climate change? I think many governments and a significant part of the scientific community overestimate their understanding of how the world functions, they think that they come with solutions to fix climate change but i think it may in the end make things worse.
@Il_don
Interesting point. Do you think we should simply accept methane from cows and try to invest our resources on adapting to climate change instead?
