Hot summers, European Union-Swiss talks and Donald Trump. Here is a selection of the people and events inside and outside Switzerland that caught the attention of Swiss political cartoonists this year.

Each year since 2008, Bern's Museum for Communicationexternal link has exhibited the cartoons of around 50 artists who work mostly for Switzerland's main newspapers. The current exhibition runs until February 10, 2019. The best cartoon of the year, decided by visitors, will receive a prize.