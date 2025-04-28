About us Facts and figures 2024 SWI swissinfo.ch 1 minute Other languages: 9 Deutsch de Zahlen und Fakten 2024 Original Read more: Zahlen und Fakten 2024 Français fr Faits et chiffres 2024 Read more: Faits et chiffres 2024 Italiano it Fatti e cifre 2024 Read more: Fatti e cifre 2024 Español es Hechos y cifras de 2024 Read more: Hechos y cifras de 2024 Português pt Números e fatos de 2024 Read more: Números e fatos de 2024 日本語 ja 2024年の実績 Read more: 2024年の実績 العربية ar حقائق وأرقام 2024 Read more: حقائق وأرقام 2024 中文 zh 2024年事实和数据 Read more: 2024年事实和数据 Русский ru Цифры и факты о SWI swissinfo.ch в 2024 году Read more: Цифры и факты о SWI swissinfo.ch в 2024 году During the Covid pandemic, SWI swissinfo.ch enjoyed above-average international popularity as a trustworthy, well-founded and multilingual source of information. Since 2023, this increase in users has stabilised at a level above the pre-pandemic figures. SWI swissinfo.ch publishes its content via the web, the SWIplus app and social media. This also reaches people whose access to information is not guaranteed or only possible to a limited extent due to censorship or technical restrictions. In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Read more Next Previous More The SWIplus app: your connection to Switzerland Discover the brand new SWIplus app – specifically for the Swiss Abroad. Read more: The SWIplus app: your connection to Switzerland
