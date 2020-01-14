This content was published on January 14, 2020 8:16 AM

Barges and cargo ships on the Rhine are responsible for 10% of all goods imported into Switzerland. (© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

One person died and three were injured in a collision between a barge and a boat on Monday evening on the Rhine river.

The accident took place at Birsfelden in the canton of Basel Country. All four victims were on the smaller vessel.

map location

The accident cost one person his life. Three others sustained minor injuries.

A spokesman for the cantonal police confirmed the incident. No further details were released. A press conference is scheduled today. In addition to the police, firefighters and a helicopter were deployed.

More to follow.





SDA-Keystone/ac

