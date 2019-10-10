This content was published on October 10, 2019 2:20 PM

Wolves are coming back into the wild to Switzerland (this picture: a wolf in the Langenberg Wildlife Park) (Keystone / Steffen Schmidt)

Two young wolves have been shot in eastern Switzerland after canton Graubünden allowed some wolf hunting in an effort to control wolf numbers.

At the beginning of October,external link the canton permitted the killing of four young wolves following attacks on farm animals in the region.

This followed at least 15 attacks on goats, which were protected by an electric fence. This meant that the wolfpack’s behaviour was classified by the canton as “problematic”.

Gamekeepers killed the two young wolves at the weekend, the canton said in a statement on Thursday.external link The bodies are being examined at the University of Bern’s Animal Clinic and will later be brought to the University of Lausanne for genetic identification.

In September parliament made it easier to hunt wolves, bears and ibex, giving cantons more freedom to decide when an animal should be culled after consulting the Federal Office for the Environment



‘Problematic’ behaviour Four young wolves in hunters’ sights in eastern Switzerland A wolf protection group has condemned the decision to allow four young wolves in canton Graubünden to be shot, following animal attacks. This content was published on October 4, 2019 12:49 PM

SRF/canton Graubünden/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram