Swiss canton targets lynx after sheep attacks

The lynx has displayed rare aggressive behaviour towards livestock Keystone

The central Swiss canton of Schwyz has ordered the shooting of a lynx that has killed nine sheep in the Muota Valley within a few days without eating them.

Deutsch de Kanton Schwyz gibt Luchs nach Schafsrissen zum Abschuss frei Original Read more: Kanton Schwyz gibt Luchs nach Schafsrissen zum Abschuss frei

The lynx appears to have specialised in sheep, the Schwyz State Chancellery announced on Wednesday. Such behavior is not typical for a lynx.

It is not possible to wait until the animal kills more sheep, according to the press release. The cantonal council had therefore ordered the cull. The necessary permit from the Federal Office for the Environment has been obtained.

The lynx is equipped with a GPS transmitter that reports its location every six hours. The reason for this is that it was found as an orphan in October 2023. It was nursed back to health at Goldau Nature and Animal Park and released again last May.

