Swiss canton cleared to shoot four wolf packs

Canton Valais may now shoot four wolf packs after all
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss canton of Valais has been cleared to cull four of its 11 resident wolf packs following a change of mind by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).
This content was published on
October 10, 2024 - 09:17
Initially, the FOEN had decided that the canton of Valais could only shoot one of the four wolf packs – the Nanz pack.
But officials have now approved a supplementary application from the canton to shoot more wolves, including the Hérens-Mandelon pack.
+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?
After receiving the FOEN’s approval, State Councillor Frédéric Favre, head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, ordered the removal of this pack as well, the canton of Valais announced on Wednesday.
The wolf population in Valais is estimated at 90 to 120 individuals. In the current hunting season, five wolves have been killed in Valais so far, two of them by gamekeepers and three by hunters. The regulation permit is valid until January 31, 2025.
More
More
Switzerland approves shooting of National Park wolf pack
This content was published on
Sep 26, 2024
Authorities clear culling of entire Fuorn wolf pack, which mainly lives in Switzerland’s National Park.
Read more: Switzerland approves shooting of National Park wolf pack
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
