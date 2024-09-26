Switzerland approves shooting of National Park wolf pack
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland approves shooting of National Park wolf pack
The Fuorn wolf pack, which mainly lives in the Engadin National Park, is to be culled. The Swiss Federal Office for the Environment has approved an application from the canton of Graubünden to shoot the entire pack.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bund bewilligt Abschuss von Nationalparkrudel
Original
The decision was announced by the canton of Graubünden on Thursday in the cantonal official gazette. However, the pack must be shot outside the park, as it is considered a strictly protected wilderness.
According to the research commission of the Swiss National Park, however, at least one of the two cattle was killed by a young female that no longer belonged to the pack. Nevertheless, the canton has now received approval from the federal government.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Science
Switzerland now has a Professor of Gender Medicine. She’s here to stay.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.